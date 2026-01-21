Chhichhore To MS Dhoni, Top 5 Sushant Singh Rajput Films To Celebrate The Actor | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 21, 2026, 11:56 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to prominence in Bollywood with only a handful of films, establishing a distinct niche for himself in Indian cinema via talent and adaptability. Sushant moved from television to movies and left an indelible imprint despite his limited career. On January 21, the 40th birth anniversary, we look back at his most memorable performances.

Here Are a Few Sushant Singh Rajput Films to Add To Your Watchlist-

Chhichhore (2019)- Sushant Singh Rajput played the character of Anirudh Pathak. The film shows his life as an engineering student before becoming a father. When his kid attempts suicide, he shares his own story of struggle and achievement. He describes how many dubbed him a loser, yet he never quit.

Sonchiriya (2019)- Sushant Singh Rajput portrays Lakhan, a dacoit who wants to surrender, in this Bollywood film. While all of the other dacoits in the film have rough personalities, Sushant’s role is rather calm. He risks his life to help a girl, which is the film’s core narrative.

Kedarnath (2018)- The actor played Mansoor Khan, a tourist guide who carries pilgrims on to the Kedarnath temple. He falls in love with a girl from the upper caste. He gives his life in an attempt to save her during the 2013 floods.

MS Dhoni – The untold story (2016)- Sushant Singh Rajput rose to prominence after appearing in a movie on cricketer MS Dhoni. The actor expertly depicted Dhoni’s path from his early days to captain of the Indian cricket team. The actor expertly replicated Dhoni’s style, and calm demeanor to fit the role.

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015)- Sushant Singh Rajput was praised for his performance as Byomkesh Bakshi, a Bengali detective of the 1940s. It marked one of Sushant’s best acting performances, despite the film’s box office failure.

Kai Po Che (2013): Three friends growing up in different backgrounds decided to build a training facility to produce the country’s next cricket stars. This was Sushant’s debut in Bollywood after a strong career in the television industry.

