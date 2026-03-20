Chuck Norris’ Daughter Shares Emotional Tribute After His Death: ‘My Dad Was My Protector’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: March 21, 2026, 02:25 IST

Chuck Norris’ twins Danilee and Dakota mourn their father’s passing, sharing heartfelt tributes that celebrate his love, strength and lasting legacy.

Chuck Norris with daughter Danilee in a throwback photo.

The family of Chuck Norris is mourning the loss of the legendary action star following his sudden passing at the age of 86. On March 20, his twin children, Danilee and Dakota, shared deeply emotional tributes, remembering their father as both a larger-than-life icon and a deeply loving parent.

Taking to Instagram, Danilee posted a series of personal photos capturing moments from her childhood to adulthood with her father. Her message reflected the profound grief she and her family are experiencing.

“I don’t think grief is a good enough word to describe the emotions my family and I are going through right now.. losing a parent is something that you are never prepared for,” she began in her heartfelt caption. “Before I take the much needed time for myself and my family, I wanted to dedicate this post to my sweet father and acknowledge the amazing man he is.”

‘My Dad Was My Protector’: Danilee’s Heartfelt Message

Danilee went on to describe the deep bond she shared with her father, recalling how he had been her protector since the day she was born.

“My dad was my protector the moment I was born and as soon as he took me in his arms, I’ve been his little girl. That was something I would always acknowledge even when I was too big to be cradled properly. We made it work though just like one of the pictures above,” she wrote.

Reflecting on his personality, she added, “My dad loved so deeply and cared for every single person in his life with so much tenderness.”

She also spoke about the duality of his persona—his tough, “warrior exterior” contrasted with a heart “so full of love”—and expressed gratitude for inheriting those values.

“To say how thankful I am for him being my dad is an understatement,” she wrote. “He has been my safe person these past 24 years and I am constantly filled with gratitude for how much wisdom and love he has bestowed me and my brother. I will forever carry on his legacy and shower others in that compassion that he so frequently showed.”

A Daughter’s Promise to Carry Forward His Legacy

In a moving conclusion, Danilee promised to honor her father’s memory and continue living by the lessons he taught her.

“There is so much I want to say with 24 years worth of memories I could write about, but I will go ahead and at least say this — I could not have asked the Lord for a more amazing father. I thank You, Lord, for blessing me with a father who took every opportunity to show me that he wanted to give us a good life,” she wrote.

“And thank you, Dad, for supporting me in all my passions and for pushing me to not shy away from the impossible. Thank you for your constant compassion and for loving me so much that it’s made me learn to love myself. I promise I will always and forever try to make you proud even if you already reminded me every day that it was impossible not to. I love you forever.”

She signed off her message as his “little girl,” adding a Bible verse from Matthew 5:4.

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published: March 21, 2026, 02:25 IST

News movies hollywood Chuck Norris’ Daughter Shares Emotional Tribute After His Death: ‘My Dad Was My Protector’