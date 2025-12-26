শুক্রবার, ২৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:১৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘You Always Crave A Co-Actor Like Ranveer Singh’: Danish Pandor On Sharing Screen Space In Dhurandhar | Exclusive | Bollywood News First since January 1902: Boxing Day Test rewrites 123 years of Ashes history | Cricket News ৮ দলের সমঝোতা নিয়ে অপতথ্য প্রচার না করার আহ্বান ‘Fast-track him now’: Ex-India captain compares teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor & MORE Arrive At Zoya Akhtar’s Christmas Party Tiger 3 To Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Salman Khan Films That Ruled Box Office | Bollywood News Cricket Prodigy to National Honour: 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar – Watch | Cricket News Kate Hudson Says Hugh Jackman Was ‘A Dream’ On Song Sung Blue Set: ‘Certain People You Meet In Life…’ | Exclusive | Hollywood News Nobody 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Bob Odenkirk, Sharon Stone’s Film | Hollywood News Duck for Rohit Sharma, 77 for Virat Kohli: Fans endure a rollercoaster day at Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Cricket Prodigy to National Honour: 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Cricket Prodigy to National Honour: 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar – Watch | Cricket News


Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India’s newest batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added another landmark to his meteoric rise on Friday when he was conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Droupadi Murmu, recognising his extraordinary achievements in age-group and senior cricket over the past year.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!At just 14, the left-handed batter has become a household name, drawing inevitable comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar for the scale and speed of his ascent. Sooryavanshi first grabbed national attention last year by becoming the youngest-ever player to earn an Indian Premier League contract, with Rajasthan Royals securing him for Rs 1.1 crore.

Gautam Gambhir’s year as India coach ends like it started – on a chaotic note

Before his IPL debut, Sooryavanshi had already announced himself with a 58-ball century for India against Australia Under-19s and a consistent showing in the 2024 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, where he scored 176 runs at an average of 44. His IPL entry only amplified the buzz. Thrust into action in the absence of injured captain Sanju Samson, he smashed his very first ball in the league for a six and finished his debut season with 252 runs in seven innings at a strike rate above 200. His record-breaking century against Gujarat Titans made him the youngest centurion in T20 cricket and the fastest Indian to an IPL hundred, reaching the mark in just 35 balls.WATCH:The milestones kept coming. On the India Under-19 tour of England, Sooryavanshi blasted the fastest century in youth ODI history and topped the run charts. He followed it up with explosive knocks in the Rising Stars Asia Cup, including a 32-ball hundred, and continued his record spree in domestic cricket. Last month, he became the youngest player to score a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and earlier this week, the youngest to hit a men’s List A hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he also shattered AB de Villiers’ record for the fastest 150 in the format.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
First since January 1902: Boxing Day Test rewrites 123 years of Ashes history | Cricket News

First since January 1902: Boxing Day Test rewrites 123 years of Ashes history | Cricket News

‘Fast-track him now’: Ex-India captain compares teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

‘Fast-track him now’: Ex-India captain compares teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi to Sachin Tendulkar | Cricket News

Duck for Rohit Sharma, 77 for Virat Kohli: Fans endure a rollercoaster day at Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News

Duck for Rohit Sharma, 77 for Virat Kohli: Fans endure a rollercoaster day at Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed Bihar’s match against Manipur | Cricket News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed Bihar’s match against Manipur | Cricket News

Ashes: Josh Tongue’s fifer helps England skittle Australia out for 152 at Boxing Day Test | Cricket News

Ashes: Josh Tongue’s fifer helps England skittle Australia out for 152 at Boxing Day Test | Cricket News

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Delhi post 254/9 vs Gujarat despite fifties from Kohli and Pant

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Delhi post 254/9 vs Gujarat despite fifties from Kohli and Pant

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST