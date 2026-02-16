Delhi HC Restrains Ilaiyaraaja From Using 134 Songs In Copyright Row | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: February 17, 2026, 03:43 IST

A Delhi High Court interim order restrains Ilaiyaraaja from using or licensing certain songs, after Saregama claimed rights over works tied to 134 films.

Ilaiyaraaja is among the most celebrated musicians in India.

Renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja has landed in legal trouble after the Delhi High Court issued an interim order restraining him from using or licensing certain musical works claimed by Saregama India Limited. The directive, delivered earlier this month, bars the veteran from exploiting recordings and compositions whose rights are asserted by the company.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued an ex-parte ad-interim injunction observing that Saregama could suffer irreparable losses if the composer continued to commercially exploit the works. The order prevents him from issuing licences, using the material or making ownership claims before third parties regarding the listed recordings and compositions.

Court order impacts music tied to 134 films

The ruling is significant as it concerns music connected to 134 films associated with Ilaiyaraaja’s decades-long career. It also covers sound recordings as well as underlying literary and musical works mentioned in the annexure attached to the order. The composer, who has created music across multiple Indian languages, is known for iconic songs like “Raja Raja Chozhan”, “En Iniya Pon Nilave” and “Andhiyile Vaanam”.

Saregama’s petition alleged that the company had secured exclusive, worldwide and perpetual rights to several recordings through assignment agreements signed with film producers between 1976 and 2001. The label claimed the composer violated prior arrangements by uploading and authorising use of certain works on digital streaming platforms in early February while asserting ownership over them. It also pointed to legal filings where the composer allegedly claimed rights over select songs.

The company’s counsel argued that, unless stated otherwise in contract, the producer of a commissioned film work is treated as the initial copyright owner under provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957 and related judicial precedents.

Not the first face-off between the parties

This legal tussle follows earlier friction between Ilaiyaraaja and Saregama over the use of “En Iniya Pon Nilave” in the film Aghathiyaa. The High Court had initially restrained producers from using the track without licence from Saregama, which controls rights stemming from its appearance in Moodu Pani. Later, the court permitted its use after taking note of the project’s financial stakes, while directing a deposit of Rs 30 lakh with the court registry.

February 17, 2026, 03:43 IST