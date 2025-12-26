Delhi vs Gujarat Live Score: Gujarat opt to bowl against Delhi; All eyes on in-form Virat Kohli

Delhi vs Gujarat Live Score: Virat Kohli turned his long-awaited return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy into a memorable occasion, smashing a superb century to lead Delhi to a four-wicket win over Andhra in their opening Group D encounter on Wednesday. Playing his first match in the competition after a 15-year gap, Kohli anchored a demanding chase of 299 with a majestic 131 off 101 balls as Delhi completed the task in just 37.4 overs. He was well supported by Priyansh Arya, who struck a rapid 74, and Nitish Rana, whose fluent 77 ensured Delhi stayed ahead of the asking rate throughout.

Kohli was in pristine touch from the moment he took guard, announcing his intent with a glorious straight drive off Nitish Kumar Reddy. He brought up his half-century in 39 balls and reached his 58th List A hundred in 83 deliveries. The innings also carried historic significance, as Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 16,000 List A runs, doing so in only 330 innings — eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

Although Kohli was dropped twice, it did little to dull the impact of his knock, which highlighted his rich form in the 50-over format ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Earlier, Ricky Bhui’s fourth List A hundred lifted Andhra to a competitive 298 for eight, while Simarjeet Singh’s five-wicket haul kept Delhi in the contest. In the end, though, Delhi had the ‘Chase Master’ on their side — and that made all the difference.