Delhi vs Gujarat Live Score: Gujarat opt to bowl against Delhi; All eyes on in-form Virat Kohli

Kohli was in pristine touch from the moment he took guard, announcing his intent with a glorious straight drive off Nitish Kumar Reddy. He brought up his half-century in 39 balls and reached his 58th List A hundred in 83 deliveries. The innings also carried historic significance, as Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 16,000 List A runs, doing so in only 330 innings — eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar’s record.
Although Kohli was dropped twice, it did little to dull the impact of his knock, which highlighted his rich form in the 50-over format ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Earlier, Ricky Bhui’s fourth List A hundred lifted Andhra to a competitive 298 for eight, while Simarjeet Singh’s five-wicket haul kept Delhi in the contest. In the end, though, Delhi had the ‘Chase Master’ on their side — and that made all the difference.