শুক্রবার, ২৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:২০ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘He Was In Lot Of Pain’: Irrfan Khan Struggled Through Angrezi Medium Shoot, Reveals Costume Designer | Bollywood News Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed Bihar’s match against Manipur | Cricket News Alia Bhatt Holds Ranbir Kapoor Close, Smiles At Raha At Family Christmas Dinner ‘Wrapped In Love’ | Bollywood News Ashes: Josh Tongue’s fifer helps England skittle Australia out for 152 at Boxing Day Test | Cricket News Sunny Deol To Address Media For The First Time After Dharmendra’s Death: Report | Bollywood News Delhi vs Gujarat Live Score: Gujarat opt to bowl against Delhi; All eyes on in-form Virat Kohli নাইজেরিয়ার আইএসকে লক্ষ্য করে শক্তিশালী হামলা চালিয়েছেন ট্রাম্প Esha Deol Shares Comfy Christmas Video With Santa Hat, Cookies; Turns Off Comments | Watch | Bollywood News খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় দেশজুড়ে মসজিদে বিশেষ দোয়া Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol To Hold Special Screening Of Ikkis In Dharmendra’s Memory | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Delhi vs Gujarat Live Score: Gujarat opt to bowl against Delhi; All eyes on in-form Virat Kohli

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Delhi vs Gujarat Live Score: Gujarat opt to bowl against Delhi; All eyes on in-form Virat Kohli



Delhi vs Gujarat Live Score: Virat Kohli turned his long-awaited return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy into a memorable occasion, smashing a superb century to lead Delhi to a four-wicket win over Andhra in their opening Group D encounter on Wednesday. Playing his first match in the competition after a 15-year gap, Kohli anchored a demanding chase of 299 with a majestic 131 off 101 balls as Delhi completed the task in just 37.4 overs. He was well supported by Priyansh Arya, who struck a rapid 74, and Nitish Rana, whose fluent 77 ensured Delhi stayed ahead of the asking rate throughout.

Kohli was in pristine touch from the moment he took guard, announcing his intent with a glorious straight drive off Nitish Kumar Reddy. He brought up his half-century in 39 balls and reached his 58th List A hundred in 83 deliveries. The innings also carried historic significance, as Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 16,000 List A runs, doing so in only 330 innings — eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar’s record.

Although Kohli was dropped twice, it did little to dull the impact of his knock, which highlighted his rich form in the 50-over format ahead of the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Earlier, Ricky Bhui’s fourth List A hundred lifted Andhra to a competitive 298 for eight, while Simarjeet Singh’s five-wicket haul kept Delhi in the contest. In the end, though, Delhi had the ‘Chase Master’ on their side — and that made all the difference.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed Bihar’s match against Manipur | Cricket News

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed Bihar’s match against Manipur | Cricket News

Ashes: Josh Tongue’s fifer helps England skittle Australia out for 152 at Boxing Day Test | Cricket News

Ashes: Josh Tongue’s fifer helps England skittle Australia out for 152 at Boxing Day Test | Cricket News

Record! 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history, becomes the first cricketer ever to … | Cricket News

Record! 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history, becomes the first cricketer ever to … | Cricket News

Big boost for Mumbai! Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to play Vijay Hazare before end of year | Cricket News

Big boost for Mumbai! Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to play Vijay Hazare before end of year | Cricket News

‘​​It’s not an ideal contest’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stunning Vijay Hazare knock raises questions in R Ashwin’s mind | Cricket News

‘​​It’s not an ideal contest’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stunning Vijay Hazare knock raises questions in R Ashwin’s mind | Cricket News

Watch: Hardik Pandya wins hearts after ignoring abusive fan during dinner date with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | Cricket News

Watch: Hardik Pandya wins hearts after ignoring abusive fan during dinner date with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST