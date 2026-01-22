বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১১:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Devkhel Trailer Unveiled: Ankush Chaudhari, Prajaktta Mali Star In Marathi Psychological Crime Series | Web-series News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Last Updated:

Devkhel trailer out: Ankush Chaudhari stars as a cop investigating ritualistic deaths in a Konkan village in ZEE5’s Marathi psychological crime thriller.

ZEE5 Marathi has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming original series Devkhel (देवखेळ), a gripping psychological crime thriller that draws from the lesser-explored folk mythology of Konkan. Set against the haunting atmosphere of the Shimga (Holi) festival, the series blends myth, superstition, and crime, and is set to premiere on January 30, 2026.

Produced by Cine Masters Production Pvt Ltd, Devkhel is directed by Chandrakant Lata Gaikwad and written by Nikhil Palande and Gaurav Relekar. The trailer offers a chilling glimpse into a world where belief overrides logic, and justice is dictated not by law, but by fear.

A Village Where Death Returns Every Holi

Set in the coastal village of Devtali in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, Devkhel revolves around an unsettling pattern: every year, on the night of Holi Pournima, someone dies. The villagers believe these deaths are divine punishments delivered by Shankasur, a mythical folk figure worshipped locally as the embodiment of justice.

Rituals, silence, and superstition govern the village, leaving no room for questions—until Inspector Vishwas Saranjame arrives.

Ankush Chaudhari Leads the Investigation Against Faith and Fear

The series is headlined by Ankush Chaudhari as Inspector Vishwas Saranjame, a man grounded in logic, evidence, and law. Unwilling to accept mythology as explanation, Vishwas begins investigating what he suspects is a carefully concealed murder.

Speaking about his role, Ankush Chaudhari said, “Devkhel is far more than a whodunit—it’s a confrontation between belief and reason. Vishwas Saranjame is a man deeply anchored in logic, evidence, and the law, yet he is forced to operate in a space where fear, faith, and centuries-old superstition dictate people’s choices. What intrigued me most was his internal struggle—remaining objective while being emotionally impacted by a system that refuses to question the ‘divine’.”

He added, “The Konkan setting, the mythology of Shankasur, and the psychological tension make this series incredibly immersive. This role demanded restraint, vulnerability, and intensity in equal measure, and I truly believe audiences will feel that conflict unfold with every episode.”

Director Chandrakant Lata Gaikwad on Turning Myth Into Psychology

Director Chandrakant Lata Gaikwad described Devkhel as an exploration of how belief systems can shape human behaviour and trauma, “Devkhel was born from our fascination with the Shankasur folk tradition—a belief system where justice is seen as divine rather than institutional. The series explores how trauma, faith, and fear can shape a human mind into a myth. It’s not just a crime story, but an emotional and psychological journey.”

He also credited the platform for backing the vision without compromise, saying that Marathi ZEE5 gave the team the freedom to tell the story “authentically and fearlessly.”

Prajaktta Mali on Fear, Silence, and Emotional Complexity

Prajaktta Mali, who plays a pivotal role in the series, highlighted the emotional depth of the narrative, “Devkhel is haunting because it mirrors a reality we rarely question—how deeply belief systems can shape fear, silence, and even guilt. What drew me to this project was its emotional depth and cultural authenticity.”

She added, “The story unfolds in a world where rituals, celebrations, and dread coexist, and my character lives within that fragile balance. She is layered, emotionally complex, and shaped by the weight of tradition and unspoken truths. The trailer only hints at the psychological and emotional journey ahead.”

Ensemble Cast and Release Details

Alongside Ankush Chaudhari and Prajaktta Mali, Devkhel features Yatin Karyekar, Arun Nalavade, Veena Jamkar, and Mangesh Desai in key roles.

Blending crime investigation with folklore, psychology, and cultural memory, Devkhel promises a tense exploration of justice in a place where myth holds more power than law.

Devkhel (देवखेळ) begins streaming exclusively on ZEE5 from January 30, 2026.

First Published:

January 22, 2026, 11:19 IST

