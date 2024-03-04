সোমবার , ৪ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২০শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Dharmendra Shares A Throwback Pic With Late Actor Dilip Kumar, Fans Call Them ‘Legends’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৪, ২০২৪ ৮:০৯ অপরাহ্ণ
dharmendra dilip 2024 03 9ebcae1a1cdf09b11535374a96fa12da


Last Updated: March 04, 2024, 19:28 IST

On the work front, Dharmendra has been making frequent appearances on the big screen. He was seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Dharmendra is very active on social media and constantly shares a lot of pictures. Today, also the actor shared a throwback photo with the late actor Dilip Kumar. In no time, it went viral and fans were seen reacting to it. Many called them legends.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dharmendra wrote, “Gumaan hota hai aapka……..” As soon as the photo was shared, fans reacted. One of them wrote, “Legends”. Another wrote, “wow super.” Many also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Take a look here:

Having made his acting debut in 1960, with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, we have known him as Dharmendra. However, with the release of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, it has been revealed that our beloved Dharam ji has made a big change to his name. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was released on February 9, in cinemas. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead. The veteran actor plays the role of Shahid’s grandfather in the film. He is referred to as Dada in the film.

The opening credits revealed that Dharmendra has decided to incorporate the middle and surname he was given at birth. He has been credited as Dharmendra Singh Deol in the film. For the unversed, Dharmendra was born as Dharam Singh Deol, as per a Hindustan Times report.

On the work front, Dharmendra has been making frequent appearances on the big screen. He was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. His performed was loved by everyone. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-led film was directed by Karan Johar. Dharmendra will now be seen in Ikkis with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan. He also has Apne 2 in the pipeline. He is set to reunite with Sunny Deol on the big screen with the film.

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close wat



Source link

