Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Teaser Gets Censor Certificate; Runtime Details Out | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Teaser Gets Censor Certificate; Runtime Details Out

  সোমবার, ১৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Teaser Gets Censor Certificate; Runtime Details Out


The Dhurandhar 2 teaser has been certified A by CBFC with a crisp runtime of 1 minute 48 seconds, marking the official start of the sequel’s promotions.

Dhurandhar recorded the fifth highest ticket sales in Indian cinema history, a feat usually reserved for pan-India releases across multiple languages. (Image: X)

Dhurandhar recorded the fifth highest ticket sales in Indian cinema history, a feat usually reserved for pan-India releases across multiple languages. (Image: X)

The buzz around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has intensified with the official certification of its teaser by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). On January 19, 2026, the CBFC cleared the first promotional glimpse of the sequel, granting it an A (Adults Only) certificate. The teaser’s approved runtime stands at 1 minute and 48 seconds, signaling a sharp, intense preview that stays true to the franchise’s gritty action-thriller tone.

The certification effectively kickstarts the film’s marketing campaign, offering fans their first concrete update on the much-anticipated sequel. Given the scale and reception of the first film, the teaser is expected to play a crucial role in setting expectations for what lies ahead in the Dhurandhar universe.

Teaser to Play with Border 2 in Theatres

In a strategic move to amplify visibility, the makers have decided to attach the Dhurandhar 2 teaser to theatrical prints of Border 2. From the very first day of Border 2’s release, cinema audiences will get an exclusive big-screen look at the sequel. The decision is being seen as a smart cross-promotional strategy, considering both films cater to audiences drawn to large-scale, high-adrenaline storytelling.

This theatrical pairing is expected to generate strong word-of-mouth and further elevate anticipation for Dhurandhar 2, especially among fans who experienced the first part in packed theatres.

A Franchise Riding on Historic Success

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar emerged as a landmark release, redefining box office benchmarks for Indian cinema. Led by Ranveer Singh, the film featured a formidable ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. Its espionage-driven narrative and slick action struck a chord with audiences across markets.

The film has already secured All Time Blockbuster status, collecting ₹1283.5 crore worldwide. Its India Net stands at ₹825.1 crore, with an India Gross of ₹989.9 crore, while overseas markets contributed ₹293.6 crore. Adding to the franchise’s value, Netflix acquired the combined digital rights of both films for a reported ₹130 crore deal.

In Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh returns as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Hamza). Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun reprise their roles, while Akshaye Khanna appears in key flashback portions. Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal steps into a more dominant antagonist arc, with the mystery around Bade Sahab still tightly guarded.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026, the certified teaser marks the first step in what promises to be a thunderous build-up to the sequel.

January 19, 2026, 22:24 IST

