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Despite outrage, Balogun starts for USA vs Belgium in FIFA World Cup last-16 clash after Trump’s intervention | Football News সাভারে এনসিপির সমাবেশে ককটেল বিস্ফোরণ, আহত ৩ Diljit Dosanjh Flooded With Satluj Download Links; Did Prithvi Shaw Cheat On Fiancee Akriti Agarwal? | Bollywood News আরও দ্রুত ও সহজ হচ্ছে ইউটিউব শর্টস! হাম উপসর্গে আরও ৩ শিশুর মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১১০৬ ইবিতে অপটিকাল ফাইবার স্থাপন কাজের উদ্বোধন আয়াতুল্লাহ খামেনিকে শেষশ্রদ্ধা জানাতে তেহরানের রাস্তায় লাখো মানুষ FIFA World Cup: Erling Haaland joins Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in a Golden Boot race for the ages | Football News Arshad Warsi Says He Joined King Because Of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Cannot Say No’ | Bollywood News পূর্ণাঙ্গ কমিটি নিয়ে বিভ্রান্তিকর সংবাদ প্রকাশের প্রতিবাদে যুবদলের বিবৃতি
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Diljit Dosanjh Flooded With Satluj Download Links; Did Prithvi Shaw Cheat On Fiancee Akriti Agarwal? | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৬ জুলাই, ২০২৬
  • ৪৪ সময় দেখুন
Diljit Dosanjh Flooded With Satluj Download Links; Did Prithvi Shaw Cheat On Fiancee Akriti Agarwal? | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Diljit Dosanjh addressed Satluj’s ZEE5 removal, while Akriti Agarwal’s viral post sparked breakup rumours with Prithvi Shaw.

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Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the Satluj row after its ZEE5 removal, while Akriti Agarwal’s viral post fuelled split rumours.

Diljit Dosanjh spoke about the Satluj row after its ZEE5 removal, while Akriti Agarwal’s viral post fuelled split rumours.

Just days after Satluj was taken down from ZEE5 India, Diljit Dosanjh addressed the controversy in an Instagram Live session. The actor, whose film has been caught in a years-long censorship battle, interacted with fans after they flooded the comments section saying they had already downloaded the movie before it was removed from the OTT platform.

For More: Diljit Dosanjh Flooded With Satluj Download Links On Instagram Live After ZEE5 Removal: ‘Share Them With All’

Social media influencer and actress Akriti Agarwal has found herself at the centre of breakup rumours after a screenshot of an alleged Instagram story went viral online. The post, which hinted at betrayal in a relationship, led many social media users to speculate that it was about her fiancé, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw.

For More: Did Prithvi Shaw Cheat On Fiancee Akriti Agarwal? Actor’s ‘Every Rumour Is True’ Post Sparks Breakup Buzz

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s milestone 100th film, tentatively titled King100, has sparked curiosity ever since its announcement. The film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role. While it was already known that she would not be paired romantically opposite Nagarjuna, details about her character had been kept under wraps. Now, a report on the Internet claims that Tabu will be seen playing the film’s antagonist.

For More: King100: Tabu To Play Antagonist In Nagarjuna Akkineni Starrer, Duo Reunites After 28 Years

Kushal Tandon has landed in controversy after a video of him making a remark about his ex-girlfriend Gauahar Khan on the reality show The Alliance went viral. The actor made the comment during a conversation with Gauahar’s husband, Zaid Darbar, and the clip has since triggered strong criticism on social media.

For More: Kushal Tandon Faces Backlash For Remark On Ex-Girlfriend Gauahar Khan; Netizens Slam Zaid Darbar

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey has already become one of the most talked-about releases of the year. While fans are excited to see his take on the legendary Greek epic, the film has also sparked plenty of debate even before hitting theatres. Now, the filmmaker has finally shared why he believes some changes to the original story were necessary.

For More: Christopher Nolan Says The Odyssey Isn’t Just For Homer Fans: ‘You’ve To Make It Work For Everybody’

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Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

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