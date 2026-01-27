Fans In Shock As Arijit Singh Retires From Playback Singing: ‘The End Of An Era’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 28, 2026, 02:20 IST

Arijit Singh’s announcement about stepping away from playback singing leaves fans heartbroken, with many calling it the end of an unforgettable era.

Fans of Arijit Singh were left stunned and emotional after the singer announced that he is officially stepping away from playback singing. The much-loved vocalist shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, confirming that he will no longer be taking on new assignments as a playback singer, bringing an unexpected pause to one of Bollywood’s most defining musical journeys.

In his post, Arijit expressed gratitude to listeners who have stood by him throughout the years. He wrote, “Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

The announcement quickly went viral, with fans struggling to process the news. For many, Arijit’s voice has been synonymous with love, heartbreak and healing, making the decision feel deeply personal to listeners across generations.

Fans and celebrities react: ‘The end of an era’

Soon after Arijit shared his message, the comment section was flooded with shock, disbelief and emotional pleas for him to reconsider. Actor Aly Goni echoed the collective heartbreak, writing, “Nooo bro please nooo.” Rapper Raja Kumari reacted cryptically, commenting, “The time has come.”

While many fans expressed sorrow, others tried to see the announcement as a possible new beginning rather than a final goodbye. One comment read, “We respect your decision. Would love to hear some indie stuff from you now, if that’s the next step.”

Hope and denial also dominated the reactions, with one fan asking, “Please tell me you planned this post for 1st April :(.” Another summed up the moment by calling it “The end of an ERA.”

As reactions continued to pour in, fans reflected on how deeply Arijit Singh’s music has been woven into their personal lives. One particularly emotional comment captured the sentiment of many, reading, “Now who will heal me? Who will be there on the days when no one will? Why king..why..”

Over the years, Arijit Singh has delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most soul-stirring tracks, becoming the go-to voice for romance, longing and quiet heartbreak. His discography includes iconic songs like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Hawayein, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga, Kabira, Gerua, Raabta, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Kesariya, Apna Bana Le, Jaan Nisaar, Shayad, Satranga, O Maahi, Tu Hai Toh, and many more.

While Arijit has clarified that he will not be taking on new playback assignments, fans continue to hold on to hope that his musical journey is far from over — even if it takes a new, independent form. For now, the announcement marks a bittersweet moment, one that many are already calling the close of a golden chapter in Indian film music.

First Published: January 28, 2026, 02:20 IST

