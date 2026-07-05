সোমবার, ০৬ জুলাই ২০২৬, ০৭:২১ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
FIFA World Cup: Erling Haaland joins Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in a Golden Boot race for the ages | Football News Arshad Warsi Says He Joined King Because Of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Cannot Say No’ | Bollywood News পূর্ণাঙ্গ কমিটি নিয়ে বিভ্রান্তিকর সংবাদ প্রকাশের প্রতিবাদে যুবদলের বিবৃতি লাখো মানুষের অশ্রুসিক্ত ভালোবাসায় খামেনির জানাজা অনুষ্ঠিত France vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup match result: Kylian Mbappe fires France into WC quarter-finals as they overcome brave Paraguay | Football News খুনি-সন্ত্রাসী-চাঁদাবাজরা দেশ ও জাতির শত্রু: বুলবুল হাতের বদলে কলম ধরেছে পা লাশবাহী গাড়ির কাছে জিম্মি স্বজনহারা মানুষ Karan Johar Praises Alia Bhatt’s Alpha; Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Marry At Madison Square Garden | Bollywood News সিএমপির ডিবি (বন্দর) বিভাগের স্পেশাল টিমের অভিযানে ৭,০০০ (সাত হাজার) পিস ইয়াবা ও ০১টি কাভার্ড ভ্যান ট্রাক’সহ ০১ (এক) মাদক কারবারি গ্রেফতার
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

FIFA World Cup: Erling Haaland joins Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in a Golden Boot race for the ages | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৬ জুলাই, ২০২৬
  • ২১ সময় দেখুন
FIFA World Cup: Erling Haaland joins Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in a Golden Boot race for the ages | Football News


As the 2026 FIFA World Cup heats up, the Golden Boot race has become nothing short of legendary. Erling Haaland has surged to join football icons Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, each netting seven goals. (AP Photo)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has transformed into a theatre of the sublime, setting the stage for a spectacular scoring battle that will be discussed for decades. Following a sensational, cold-blooded brace that dumped heavyweights Brazil out of the tournament, Norway’s goal-machine Erling Haaland has officially gatecrashed the Golden Boot party, drawing level with footballing royalty Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.With seven goals apiece, the trio now sits on the apex of the tournament’s scoring charts, turning the race for individual glory into an generational clash. It is a storyline that feels almost like a movie: Lionel Messi, the legendary master playing in his final World Cup; Kylian Mbappé, the incredibly clinical forward who dominates big knockout matches; and Erling Haaland, the unstoppable striker leading a less-favored team further than anyone expected.Haaland’s explosive entry into the bracket carries a historic weight. Operating in his maiden World Cup, the Manchester City striker looked isolated for vast portions of Monday’s clash against the five-time champions. Yet, like all true greats, he required only a sliver of opportunity. A thumping 80th-minute header followed by an ice-cold finish in regulation time didn’t just book Norway an unprecedented quarterfinal berthand it officially announced his arrival at international football’s high table. The double also extended his absurd international scoring streak to 14 consecutive competitive fixtures.However, scaling the summit is one thing; staying there is another. Mbappé currently holds the technical edge in the Golden Boot standings courtesy of his two assists, having just fired France past a stubborn Paraguay. Meanwhile, Messi’s campaign has been nothing short of a romantic epic, shattering the all-time tournament scoring record with great performances against Cape Verde and Algeria.With the quarterfinals looming, the margin for error has shrunk to zero. As these three modern titans prepare to trade blows on the path to the final, football fans find themselves witnessing a truly historic shootout. The battle lines have been drawn, the crowns are waiting, and the race of the century is well and truly on.Golden Boot standings as of now:

Player Country Goals Assists
Kylian Mbappé France 7 2
Lionel Messi Argentina 7 1
Erling Haaland Norway 7 0



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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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FIFA World Cup: Erling Haaland joins Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in a Golden Boot race for the ages | Football News
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