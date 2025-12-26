Following WWE retirement, John Cena beats Cristiano Ronaldo | More sports News

John Cena’s retirement from WWE was always going to be emotional. Few careers in professional wrestling have carried the same weight, longevity and cultural impact. After more than two decades at the top, the Cenation Leader finally decided to call time on an era, stepping away following a farewell run that felt both celebratory and confrontational.Cena’s final year in WWE was anything but routine. For the first time in his career, he turned heel, a move many fans once believed would never happen. It was a bold decision, and one that redefined how his character would be remembered. That turn set the stage for a WrestleMania main event victory over Cody Rhodes, where Cena captured the Undisputed WWE Championship, becoming a 17-time world champion in WWE and adding yet another landmark moment to an already historic resume.Also Watch:

The farewell tour did not stop there. Cena later defeated Dominik Mysterio to win the Intercontinental Championship, completing his journey as a Grand Slam Champion. It was a symbolic achievement, filling one of the few remaining gaps in his career and reinforcing his status as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. His final in-ring appearance came on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Cena faced Gunther. The match ended in shock as Cena tapped out. The reaction was immediate and fierce. For a character built around the mantra “Never Give Up,” submission felt jarring to many fans, almost contradictory to everything Cena had represented for years. Days later, Cena addressed the moment on the “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast with Cody Rhodes. He described the tap-out as “going peacefully,” comparing it to a natural ending rather than defeat. He likened it to Obi-Wan Kenobi’s exit in Star Wars, a conscious acceptance of the end rather than a failure. It was a rare, reflective explanation that reframed the moment as closure rather than collapse.

Shortly after his retirement, Cena reached another remarkable milestone. Fans voted him as the 2025 Person of the Year, a testament to his influence beyond wrestling. He edged past Cristiano Ronaldo in a tight 55 to 45 margin, underlining the loyalty and admiration he still commands worldwide.