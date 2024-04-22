Former Australian skipper weighs in on Virat Kohli’s batting position at T20 World Cup, says he’s best at… | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has voiced his preference for run-machine Virat Kohli to bat in the No. 3 batting position for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup . Finch’s recommendation emphasised Kohli’s stability and prowess in anchoring the innings from a crucial position in the batting order.As one of the finest batsmen in contemporary cricket, Kohli’s ability to build and accelerate innings makes him well-suited for the pivotal No.3 slot.

The marquee tournament is set to commence shortly after the culmination of the IPL, starting on June 1. Hosted jointly by the USA and West Indies, the event promises to be a thrilling showcase of international cricketing talent.

In a discussion on Star Sports, Finch expressed his belief that the opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma could prove to be highly “exploitative” at the start of an innings.

“Virat Kohli is the best No. 3 this game ever produced in white-ball cricket , so I will keep him at No. 3 for the T20 World Cup,” Finch said.

The former Australian skipper also labelled Kohli as one of the premier white-ball players, particularly emphasising his mastery at the No. 3.

Kohli has been showcasing his adaptability by opening the batting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL.

Despite the change in role, Kohli has excelled, currently leading the run charts with 379 runs in 8 matches and even notching a century against Rajasthan Royals this season.

While Kohli’s usual batting position for India in T20I matches is at No. 3, his stellar performances at the top of the order for RCB underscore his versatility and ability to excel in various roles, solidifying his status as one of the premier batsmen in contemporary cricket.