France vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup match result: Kylian Mbappe fires France into WC quarter-finals as they overcome brave Paraguay | Football News

Kylian Mbappé’s penalty sealed a narrow 1-0 victory for France against Paraguay, ensuring their spot in the quarter-finals. (AP Photo)

On a day when the city toasted the 250th anniversary of American independence with patriotic fervour, it was French talisman Kylian Mbappe who stole the limelight at the Lincoln Financial Field. The Real Madrid superstar converted a high-pressure 70th-minute penalty to guide tournament favourites France into the Quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a gritty 1-0 win over a dogged Paraguay.With the victory, Les Bleus booked a highly anticipated Last-8 showdown against Morocco next Thursday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.Played under a punishing extreme heat warning with temperatures hovering around a blistering 38 degrees Celsius (100°F), the clash tested the tactical and physical thresholds of both sides. For a French team that had effortlessly plundered 13 goals in their preceding group stage matches, this Round of 16 encounter quickly morphed into a brutal rock fight.Gustavo Alfaro’s highly disciplined La Albirroja, buoyed by their historic upset of Germany earlier in the week, deployed an unyielding defensive low block that routinely frustrated Didier Deschamps’ frontline.The match frequently boiled over as tempers flared in the stifling conditions. Midfielder Andrés Cubas sparked a mid-pitch melee after hacking down Mbappe, while Matias Galarza caught the French captain with a sharp elbow, sending him crashing heavily to the turf.The definitive moment arrived twenty minutes from time via VAR intervention. After a video review caught Diego Gomez tripping Desire Doue in the box, the referee pointed to the spot.Mbappe stepped up, executed his signature stutter-step, and ice-coolly dispatched his 7th goal of the tournament. The strike propelled him to his 19th career World Cup goal in just 19 appearances, drawing him level with Argentina’s Lionel Messi at the peak of the Golden Boot race.Paraguay refused to roll over, throwing bodies forward in a frantic final press. However, it was their shot-stopper Orlando Gill who emerged as the ultimate barrier preventing a rout. Gill produced a magnificent tactical display, turning away a goal-bound, top-corner bullet from Manu Koné, before pulling off a stunning double-save against Mbappé deep into a staggering ten minutes of stoppage time.Despite the late South American resistance, France’s flawless 5-0 tournament record remained intact. Les Bleus successfully bled the clock dry to preserve their clean sheet, continuing their relentless pursuit of a third World Cup title.