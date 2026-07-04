রবিবার, ০৫ জুলাই ২০২৬, ০৩:৪১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
France vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup match result: Kylian Mbappe fires France into WC quarter-finals as they overcome brave Paraguay | Football News খুনি-সন্ত্রাসী-চাঁদাবাজরা দেশ ও জাতির শত্রু: বুলবুল Karan Johar Praises Alia Bhatt’s Alpha; Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Marry At Madison Square Garden | Bollywood News সিএমপির ডিবি (বন্দর) বিভাগের স্পেশাল টিমের অভিযানে ৭,০০০ (সাত হাজার) পিস ইয়াবা ও ০১টি কাভার্ড ভ্যান ট্রাক’সহ ০১ (এক) মাদক কারবারি গ্রেফতার দুই দেশের ‘মানুষে–মানুষে’ সম্পর্ক আরো দৃঢ় করতে চাই: মার্কিন রাষ্ট্রদূত Why Old Trafford could be the perfect venue for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India debut | Cricket News ঢাকা-১৮ আসনের এমপি এস এম জাহাঙ্গীর হাসপাতালে, চলছে অস্ত্রোপচার শিক্ষার্থীকে মারধরের অভিযোগে তিতুমীর কলেজে ৩ বাস জব্দ Who Is Kapil Dinkar? UP Police Constable Who Won Rs 1 Lakh On India’s Got Latent Season 2 | Bollywood News দুদক মামলায় চাকরিচ্যুত সেই আবুল হাসানের বিরুদ্ধে গ্রামবাসীর নানা অভিযোগ
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France vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup match result: Kylian Mbappe fires France into WC quarter-finals as they overcome brave Paraguay | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৫ জুলাই, ২০২৬
  • ৫৩ সময় দেখুন
France vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup match result: Kylian Mbappe fires France into WC quarter-finals as they overcome brave Paraguay | Football News


Kylian Mbappé’s penalty sealed a narrow 1-0 victory for France against Paraguay, ensuring their spot in the quarter-finals. (AP Photo)

On a day when the city toasted the 250th anniversary of American independence with patriotic fervour, it was French talisman Kylian Mbappe who stole the limelight at the Lincoln Financial Field. The Real Madrid superstar converted a high-pressure 70th-minute penalty to guide tournament favourites France into the Quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a gritty 1-0 win over a dogged Paraguay.With the victory, Les Bleus booked a highly anticipated Last-8 showdown against Morocco next Thursday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.Played under a punishing extreme heat warning with temperatures hovering around a blistering 38 degrees Celsius (100°F), the clash tested the tactical and physical thresholds of both sides. For a French team that had effortlessly plundered 13 goals in their preceding group stage matches, this Round of 16 encounter quickly morphed into a brutal rock fight.Gustavo Alfaro’s highly disciplined La Albirroja, buoyed by their historic upset of Germany earlier in the week, deployed an unyielding defensive low block that routinely frustrated Didier Deschamps’ frontline.The match frequently boiled over as tempers flared in the stifling conditions. Midfielder Andrés Cubas sparked a mid-pitch melee after hacking down Mbappe, while Matias Galarza caught the French captain with a sharp elbow, sending him crashing heavily to the turf.The definitive moment arrived twenty minutes from time via VAR intervention. After a video review caught Diego Gomez tripping Desire Doue in the box, the referee pointed to the spot.Mbappe stepped up, executed his signature stutter-step, and ice-coolly dispatched his 7th goal of the tournament. The strike propelled him to his 19th career World Cup goal in just 19 appearances, drawing him level with Argentina’s Lionel Messi at the peak of the Golden Boot race.Paraguay refused to roll over, throwing bodies forward in a frantic final press. However, it was their shot-stopper Orlando Gill who emerged as the ultimate barrier preventing a rout. Gill produced a magnificent tactical display, turning away a goal-bound, top-corner bullet from Manu Koné, before pulling off a stunning double-save against Mbappé deep into a staggering ten minutes of stoppage time.Despite the late South American resistance, France’s flawless 5-0 tournament record remained intact. Les Bleus successfully bled the clock dry to preserve their clean sheet, continuing their relentless pursuit of a third World Cup title.



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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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