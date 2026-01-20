Free BTS Concert At Gwanghwamun Square? BIGHIT MUSIC Responds Ahead Of K-Pop Band’s Comeback | Korean News

Last Updated: January 20, 2026, 06:08 IST

BTS’ agency reacts to reports of a free concert at Gwanghwamun Square as the group prepares for its long-awaited album comeback.

BTS will kick off their world tour in April 2026.

Global K-pop sensation BTS is preparing for an eventful year of music releases and large-scale promotions following the announcement of their long-awaited comeback album, ARIRANG. Marking their first group release in three years and nine months, the album arrives after all seven members completed their mandatory military service, reigniting excitement among fans worldwide.

Earlier this week, online reports sparked buzz by claiming that BTS would stage a free concert at Seoul’s historic Gwanghwamun Square as part of their official return to the stage. The rumoured event, reportedly scheduled around the album’s release date of March 20, quickly gained traction across social media platforms, prompting a response from the group’s agency.

BTS agency responds to free concert rumours

Addressing the speculation, BIGHIT MUSIC told Newsen, “We are currently discussing it, and an official announcement will be made once the location and schedule are finalized.” While the agency neither confirmed nor denied the concert plans, the statement clarified that discussions are still underway.

According to industry reports, the company has applied to South Korea’s National Heritage Administration for permission to film and host events at multiple culturally significant locations. These reportedly include not just Gwanghwamun Square, but also Gyeongbokgung Palace and the Sungnyemun Gate area. It has been stated that the Cultural Heritage Committee is scheduled to review the proposal at 2 pm KST on the 20th of this month.

If approved, the move would place BTS at the heart of some of South Korea’s most iconic landmarks, further underscoring the cultural significance of their comeback.

BTS’ ARIRANG album and global tour plans

BTS previously confirmed that their fifth full-length album, ARIRANG, will be released on March 20, 2026. The 14-track album will be available in multiple versions and has already been opened for pre-orders and pre-saves, signalling strong anticipation ahead of its launch.

Following the album release, BTS will kick off a massive global tour starting at Goyang Stadium on April 9. The tour is set to span 34 cities across the world with 79 concerts currently planned, while additional dates are expected to be announced in the coming months. Reports suggest that the tour will feature an ambitious 360-degree stage design, promising an immersive experience for fans.

This would not be BTS’ first free concert of such scale. In 2022, ahead of their military enlistments, the group held the Yet to Come in BUSAN concert at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in support of South Korea’s bid for the 2030 World Expo. The event reportedly drew nearly 100,000 fans in person, with millions more tuning in via live streams worldwide.

