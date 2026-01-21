Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Star Srishti Jain Announces Engagement With Shrey Gupta | Photos | Television News

বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১০:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Star Srishti Jain Announces Engagement With Shrey Gupta

  বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Star Srishti Jain Announces Engagement With Shrey Gupta


Srishti Jain shared dreamy pictures from her engagement ceremony on Instagram, expressing her joy and excitement as she begins a new chapter in her life.

Srishti Jain and Shrey Gupta met on social media. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Srishti Jain, who is currently winning hearts with her powerful performance in Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, has stepped into a new phase of her life. The actress recently got engaged to Shrey Gupta, and she shared the happy news with her fans on social media. Srishti posted a series of romantic pictures from her engagement ceremony. The intimate celebration took place in the presence of close family members and loved ones.

Sharing the news, Srishti Jain revealed that their love story began on social media. She wrote, “Right here on this very platform our story began, and here we are announcing the beginning of our forever! Surrounded by love, laughter, family and friends. Our hearts are so so full! It still feels surreal! PS – I cannot wait to marry you my baby! I love you to the moon and back!”

For the special occasion, the couple chose traditional attire. Srishti looked elegant in a red floral lehenga, while Shrey complemented her look in a classic white sherwani. Their photos beautifully captured their chemistry and joy as they posed together for a heartfelt photoshoot.

Fans And Industry Friends Poured In Congratulatory Wishes

Soon after the announcement, the actress received an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from fans and industry friends. Celebrities, including Mugdha Chaphekar, Megha Ray, Kanika Mann, Dolly Jaiswal and Kavita Banerjee, congratulated the couple. Fans also expressed their excitement and wished them a happy beginning.

“To a beautiful forever,” Kavita Banerjee wrote. Actor Adhvik commented, “So so happy for you darling…stay blessed u both forever.” “Congratulations.. sending love and best wishes…” posted Juhi Parwar. A fan wrote, “So happy for you shristi aka our Sweet Sahana Di loads of love for your new beginning, such a lovely couple you and jiju.”

A Look At Srishti Jain’s Career

The actress began her journey in the world of lights, camera and action as a child artist. Srishti appeared in the 2013 film War Chhod Na Yaar and later made her television debut in 2016 with the popular show Suhani Si Ek Ladki. She played the role of Krishna Mathur in the Star Plus series. However, it was in 2017 that she landed her first lead role in Meri Durga, portraying a young girl who dreams of becoming a professional runner.

Since then, there’s been no looking back for Srishti. She has starred in numerous popular shows, including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3, Main Mayke Chali Jaungi, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan, Laal Ishq, Meri Durga, Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Kumkum Bhagya, among others.

January 21, 2026, 08:57 IST

