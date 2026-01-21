বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:২৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
Govinda's Nephew Reacts To Sunita Ahuja's Claim Of Actor Neglecting His Kids: 'No Father Can Do It' | Bollywood News
বিনোদন

Govinda’s Nephew Reacts To Sunita Ahuja’s Claim Of Actor Neglecting His Kids: ‘No Father Can Do It’ | Bollywood News

  বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Govinda’s Nephew Reacts To Sunita Ahuja’s Claim Of Actor Neglecting His Kids: ‘No Father Can Do It’ | Bollywood News


Govinda’s nephew Vinay Anand reacts to Sunita Ahuja’s claims, saying no father can abandon his children and urging patience amid the controversy.

Govinda Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift With Sunita Ahuja

Govinda Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Rift With Sunita Ahuja

Actor Govinda’s personal life has come under intense scrutiny after his wife Sunita Ahuja made strong claims hinting at marital discord and alleged lack of emotional support for their children. Amid the controversy, Govinda’s nephew and actor Vinay Anand has now broken his silence, offering a measured and emotional response to the allegations.

Sunita recently suggested that Govinda was not present for their children and claimed she had even advised their son Yashvardhan Ahuja against following in his father’s footsteps. Reacting to these remarks, Vinay Anand shared his perspective during an interaction with Telly Talk India/Times Now.com, stating that such behaviour does not align with his understanding of Govinda as a parent.

“No Father Can Do This to His Children”

When asked about Sunita Ahuja’s claims that Govinda was allegedly not there for his children, Vinay said, “No father can do this to his children. But if Sunita ji is saying this, then it is something that will definitely be looked into. I know that.”

Addressing the larger controversy surrounding the couple, Vinay reflected on what Govinda had taught him about life and difficult phases. He said, “Govinda ji has always taught me one thing — everything is a matter of time. When circumstances are favourable, a person appears good, and when they are unfavourable, the same person appears bad.”

He added that he has personally experienced such downturns, saying, “I have seen difficult phases in my own life — even the strongest people get shaken. I, too, went through a gap of five years because of this.”

“I Grew Up in That Home”

Vinay also spoke emotionally about his bond with both Govinda and Sunita, making it clear that he does not wish ill for either of them. “In my heart, my uncle is like a father figure and my guru, and my aunt raised me like a mother in many ways. I grew up in that very home, and I would never wish anything bad for them,” he said.

Concluding his remarks on the family situation, Vinay added, “I only pray to God that this difficult phase passes and that no harm comes to anyone.”

During the interaction, Vinay was also asked about Govinda’s recent statements alleging a “conspiracy” against his family. Responding to this, he said, “If he is saying this, then he must have a reason. He has been a leader and a Member of Parliament. When you join politics, people from the opposite side naturally turn against you. No person is inherently bad. These things tend to happen when you come into the limelight.”

Earlier, in an interview with ANI, Govinda explained that he chose to speak out now because staying silent had made him appear “weak” and had contributed to what he described as a “problematic” image. He alleged that there was a “big conspiracy” at play and claimed that even people close to him could be unknowingly drawn into it.

January 21, 2026, 06:07 IST

