Hailey Bieber Reveals ‘Surprise’ Pregnancy, Opens Up About Miscarriage Risk | Hollywood News

Hailey Bieber says pregnancy with son Jack Blues was a surprise, reveals uterine septum diagnosis and higher miscarriage risk on SHE MD podcast.

Hailey Bieber is candidly opening up about her path to motherhood, revealing that her pregnancy came as a surprise and followed a concerning medical diagnosis.

Appearing on the SHE MD podcast, the Rhode founder shared that she had been diagnosed with a uterine septum before conceiving her now 16-month-old son, Jack Blues, whom she shares with husband Justin Bieber.

When asked whether she had been planning to get pregnant, Hailey admitted, “It was a surprise.” She recalled how her OB/GYN and podcast co-host, Thaïs Aliabadi, had previously cautioned her about potential complications linked to her condition.

Hailey explained that doctors had identified a septum in her uterus — a thin wall of tissue dividing the uterine cavity. “Dr. A kept saying, ‘We need to look at this and keep an eye on it before you get pregnant because it could potentially be an issue,’” she shared, adding that surgery had been discussed as a possible option in the future.

Dr. Aliabadi elaborated that a uterine septum is a congenital condition affecting about 1 to 3 percent of women. The severity can range from mild to severe, depending on the size of the tissue wall. In Hailey’s case, it was considered moderate.

“With moderate, you have a higher risk of miscarriage,” the doctor said, estimating Hailey’s risk at roughly 25 to 40 percent, along with a 10 to 20 percent chance of preterm delivery.

The revelations underscore the emotional weight the couple carried in the early stages of pregnancy. “Which I think was our bigger scare,” Hailey noted, referring to concerns about delivering too early.

Despite the risks, Hailey said she felt a strong sense of belief that everything would work out. Dr. Aliabadi recalled that moment vividly, saying Hailey remained calm and optimistic even while hearing about potential complications.

To monitor her health more closely, the doctor administered the PreTRM Test, a blood test designed to assess the risk of delivering before 37 weeks. Hailey ultimately tested low-risk, offering reassurance as her pregnancy progressed.

“I was convinced I was going to go into labor early because of my mom’s history,” she shared. “But my body had its own plan.”

Fortunately, as the baby grew, the uterine septum expanded in a way that allowed the pregnancy to continue safely. Both mother and son are now healthy.

