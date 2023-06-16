Harry Brook: WATCH: England’s Harry Brook gets out in a bizarre fashion in first Ashes Test

NEW DELHI: England ‘s Harry Brook fell victim to a bizarre dismissal, adding to the drama of the match, while negotiating Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon on the first day of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday.The freak incident happened in the 38th over of the innings when Lyon’s short of length delivery got extra bounce after hitting the deck and it hit Brook’s thigh pad. Nobody, including ‘keeper, batter and short leg fielder, knew where the ball was going. It went high up in the air and then came down and landed on the back of Brook’s leg and crashed onto the stumps leaving everyone surprised!

Brook, who was going great at that point, was stunned before making his move to the pavillion. He scored a quick 32 off 37 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Earlier, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat against Australia , who recalled fit-again paceman Josh Hazlewood and dropped fellow seamer Mitchell Starc from their XI.

“We need to rotate our bowlers,” said Australia captain Pat Cummins at the toss. “It was a really tough call on Mitch, but it’s a nice problem to have with someone like Josh to come in.”

“It looks a really good wicket,” said Stokes, who has presided over 11 wins in 13 Tests since joining forces with coach Brendon McCullum last year. “It’s a good toss to win but we’ve got to get some runs on the board now and make the most of it.”