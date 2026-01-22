Harry Styles Announces 2026 World Tour With 30-Night New York City Residency | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 01:42 IST

Global pop icon Harry Styles has officially announced his much-awaited 2026 tour in support of his forthcoming fourth solo album, intriguingly titled “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.” The announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, especially with the reveal of an unprecedented 30-night residency in New York City.

The tour dates were unveiled on Thursday and will follow a residency-based format across seven major cities worldwide between May and December 2026. According to the official announcement, “Styles will only perform in these seven cities in 2026″ — Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney. Full dates for the tour have now been released.

Seven Global Cities, One Massive Residency In New York

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour—titled Together, Together—will span 50 shows in total. The biggest highlight is Harry Styles’ 30-night run at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, making it his only North American stop on this leg of the tour. In addition, he will perform six consecutive nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, marking one of his most ambitious UK runs to date.

While the current schedule lists no other North American cities, Styles’ tours traditionally stretch over two to three years, suggesting that additional legs and cities may be announced later.

Special guests will join Styles on select dates, including Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé and Skye Newman, adding further excitement to the already star-studded tour lineup.

Charity Initiatives And Sustainability Efforts

The Together, Together tour will also continue Harry Styles’ long-standing commitment to social and environmental causes. Globally, the tour will support Choose Love, a humanitarian organisation Styles has partnered with for over a decade to provide aid such as food, shelter and education to communities in need.

In London, £1 from every ticket sold will be donated to LIVE Trust, which focuses on protecting and supporting grassroots music across the UK. In New York City, Styles will continue his collaboration with HeadCount, allowing eligible fans attending residency shows to register to vote onsite.

Additionally, Harry Styles is working with Live Nation’s Green Nation initiative to reduce the environmental impact of the tour through sustainable venue and tour practices.

How To Get Harry Styles 2026 Tour Tickets

American Express card members will have access to an exclusive presale for all cities starting January 26. A Ticketmaster artist presale for New York City shows also begins January 26, with sign-ups closing January 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Fans in Amsterdam, London, Melbourne and Sydney can access presale tickets by pre-ordering the new album from Harry Styles’ official website before January 24 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

General ticket sales begin as follows: Amsterdam, London, Melbourne and Sydney on January 30 at 11 a.m. local time; São Paulo on January 28 at 11 a.m.; Mexico City on January 29 at 11 a.m. New York City general sales open January 30 for August 26–October 9 shows, and February 4 for October 10–31 dates.

First Published: January 23, 2026, 01:42 IST

