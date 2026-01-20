Harry Styles Announces New Single ‘Aperture’ Ahead of Fourth Album Kiss All the Time | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 21, 2026, 02:22 IST

Harry Styles announces new single ‘Aperture’, the first release from his fourth album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, arriving in March.

Harry Styles is officially ushering in a new musical era. The British pop star announced his brand-new single, Aperture, on Tuesday, January 20, offering fans the first glimpse into his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

The single is set to drop on Thursday, January 22, at 7 p.m. ET. Styles shared the announcement on Instagram with a photo of himself inside a recording studio, arms stretched wide in a triumphant pose and a broad smile on his face, signalling his return to new music after a brief hiatus.

Aperture marks Styles’ first single release since Satellite in 2023. The title references a photography term — the adjustable opening of a camera lens that controls how much light enters, influencing brightness and depth of field — hinting at themes of openness, clarity, and emotional exposure.

First Taste of Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally

Styles’ upcoming album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, will be released on March 6 and will feature 12 tracks. It marks his first full-length project since Harry’s House (2022), which proved to be a career-defining release for the singer.

Harry’s House earned Styles major accolades at the Grammys, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The album also spawned the global hit As It Was, further cementing his status as one of pop music’s most influential artists.

In the lead-up to the new album, Styles has been teasing fans with subtle clues. He recently launched a website titled WeBelongTogether.co, which features a photo of him seated in an outdoor art class. The site includes an interactive spinning wheel that lands on either “disco” or “kiss,” directing users to a mobile phone number connected to the singer’s headquarters.

Global Teasers and Life After Love on Tour

Adding to the intrigue, posters reading “we belong together” have appeared across major cities worldwide, including New York, Berlin, and Palermo, Italy, fueling speculation ahead of the album rollout.

Styles previously supported Harry’s House with his massive Love on Tour, which spanned nearly two years. Reflecting on the experience after the tour wrapped in July 2023, he wrote, “the greatest experience of my life.” He added, “Thank you for your time, your energy, and your love. It’s been an honor to play for you. I hope you had as much fun as I did.”

Concluding the message, Styles said, “Look after each other, I’ll see you again when the time is right. Treat People With Kindness. I love you more than you’ll ever know.”

Since stepping back from the spotlight, Styles has been spotted in Italy with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz and even completed the Berlin Marathon in September.

