বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:০৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Hichki To No One Killed Jessica, Top Rani Mukerji Films To Watch Before Mardaani 3 | Bollywood News ২৮ জানুয়ারি ইনডেক্স এগ্রোর পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad Sriram Balaji wins, Yuki Bhambri exits mixed doubles at Australian Open | Tennis News She Was Accused Of Breaking A Cricketer’s Marriage, Is Now Back In Headlines For Alleged Fallout With Him এবার জিমেইলে যুক্ত হচ্ছে শক্তিশালী এআই ‘জেমিনি’ Bangladesh out of T20 World Cup? ‘Won’t play in India’: BCB remains defiant despite ICC’s ultimatum | Cricket News Hrithik Roshan Praises Vir Das’ Happy Patel, Hails Spy Comedy Creativity: ‘Very Entertained’ | Bollywood News T20 World Cup row: Bangladesh players meet officials as BCB hopes for a ‘miracle’ | Cricket News Aditya Chopra Asked Karan Johar To Not Leak His And Rani Mukerji’s Wedding News | Bollywood News দোয়া-মোনাজাতের মাধ্যমে নির্বাচনি প্রচার শুরু বিএনপির হাবিরের
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Hichki To No One Killed Jessica, Top Rani Mukerji Films To Watch Before Mardaani 3 | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Hichki To No One Killed Jessica, Top Rani Mukerji Films To Watch Before Mardaani 3 | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Before diving into the third instalment, it’s essential to revisit ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy’s journey by watching Mardaani and Mardaani 2.

font

Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress Award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.(Photo Credit: X)

Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress Award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.(Photo Credit: X)

Rani Mukerji is all set to return as the fearless ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise that has been a major success for both the actress and Yash Raj Films. The trailer hints at what could be Shivani Roy’s most challenging case yet, as she races against time to track down 93 young girls who mysteriously vanished in just three months.

With fans eagerly counting down to January 30 to see Rani reprise her daring role on the big screen, here’s a look at some of her other powerful performances that cemented her reputation as one of Bollywood’s most formidable actresses.

Mardaani Franchise

Before diving into the third instalment, it’s essential to revisit ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy’s journey by watching Mardaani and Mardaani 2. The first film introduces Shivani as a fearless cop taking on a dangerous human trafficking racket, while the sequel sees her hunting down a brutal serial rapist. Both films are currently available to stream on Prime Video.

No One Killed Jessica

Rani Mukerji once again delivered a powerful performance as Meera Gaity, a fierce and determined journalist fighting for justice. Written and directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the crime drama is based on the infamous Jessica Lal murder case. The film is available to stream on JioHotstar.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

In this neo-noir psychological crime thriller, Rani Mukerji plays Roshni Shekhawat, the wife of Inspector Surjan Shekhawat, portrayed by Aamir Khan. Her character grapples with the emotional aftermath of her husband’s investigation into a high-profile murder. Directed by Reema Kagti and co-written by Zoya Akhtar, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. It’s available on Prime Video.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Widely regarded as one of the finest performances of her career, Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress Award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023) at the 71st National Film Awards. Inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty and Anurup Bhattacharya, the film follows an Indian immigrant couple whose children were taken into custody by Norwegian authorities in 2011. The film is available on Netflix.

Hichki

Rani Mukerji plays Nayna Mathur, an aspiring teacher living with Tourette syndrome who goes on to transform the lives of underprivileged students. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film is inspired by American motivational speaker Brad Cohen’s autobiography, Front of the Class.

First Published:

January 22, 2026, 18:31 IST

News movies bollywood Hichki To No One Killed Jessica, Top Rani Mukerji Films To Watch Before Mardaani 3
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
২৮ জানুয়ারি ইনডেক্স এগ্রোর পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

২৮ জানুয়ারি ইনডেক্স এগ্রোর পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

She Was Accused Of Breaking A Cricketer’s Marriage, Is Now Back In Headlines For Alleged Fallout With Him

She Was Accused Of Breaking A Cricketer’s Marriage, Is Now Back In Headlines For Alleged Fallout With Him

এবার জিমেইলে যুক্ত হচ্ছে শক্তিশালী এআই ‘জেমিনি’

এবার জিমেইলে যুক্ত হচ্ছে শক্তিশালী এআই ‘জেমিনি’

Hrithik Roshan Praises Vir Das’ Happy Patel, Hails Spy Comedy Creativity: ‘Very Entertained’ | Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan Praises Vir Das’ Happy Patel, Hails Spy Comedy Creativity: ‘Very Entertained’ | Bollywood News

Aditya Chopra Asked Karan Johar To Not Leak His And Rani Mukerji’s Wedding News | Bollywood News

Aditya Chopra Asked Karan Johar To Not Leak His And Rani Mukerji’s Wedding News | Bollywood News

দোয়া-মোনাজাতের মাধ্যমে নির্বাচনি প্রচার শুরু বিএনপির হাবিরের

দোয়া-মোনাজাতের মাধ্যমে নির্বাচনি প্রচার শুরু বিএনপির হাবিরের

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST