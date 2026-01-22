Hina Khan Reveals YRKKH Paid Her More Than Naagin, Kasautii: ‘Meri Jitni Sampati Hai…’ | Television News

Last Updated: January 22, 2026, 07:07 IST

Hina Khan reveals Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai remains her biggest money-spinner, saying most of her wealth came from the long-running TV show.

Hina Khan was also one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 11.(Photo Credit: X)

Hina Khan, one of Indian television’s most recognisable faces, has credited Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai not only for making her a household name but also for laying the foundation of her financial success. The actor, who marked her television debut with Rajan Shahi’s long-running show, recently revealed that the daily soap remains her highest-earning project to date.

In a conversation with Elvish Yadav, Hina was asked a straightforward question: between Rajan Shahi, who produced Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Ektaa Kapoor, who backed shows like Naagin and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which association proved more lucrative for her. Hina answered without hesitation, making it clear where the bulk of her earnings came from.

‘YRKKH remains my biggest earner,’ says Hina Khan

Explaining her point, Hina said, “Naagin maine kum time ke liye kiya, maine Ektaa ke saath Komolika (Kasautii Zindagii Kay) kiya tha for 6–7 months. But agar aap paise ki baat karen toh definitely Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” She pointed out that while her stints with Ektaa Kapoor’s shows were impactful, they were comparatively short-lived.

The actor further emphasised the significance of her eight-year-long journey on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. “I did it for 8 years. Toh meri jitni sampati hai, sab mostly Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai se aayi hai. Uske baad bhi maine kaam kiya, lekin YRKKH played a big part,” she added. The statement resonated with fans who have long associated Hina with her iconic portrayal of Akshara Singhania.

Hina’s honesty struck a chord online, with many appreciating her acknowledgement of how consistency and longevity on television can translate into long-term financial stability—something often overlooked in discussions about fame and success.

From Akshara to Komolika: Hina’s evolving career

Hina rose to immense popularity with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which became her launchpad into the entertainment industry. After exiting the show, she successfully reinvented herself through reality television, emerging as the first runner-up on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11.

In 2018, she returned to daily soaps with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where she took on the iconic negative role of Komolika. Her bold transformation and performance earned widespread praise and further cemented her versatility as an actor.

Beyond television, Hina has explored films such as Shinda Shinda No Papa, Hacked and Unlock, and appeared in web series including Griha Laxmi and NamaCool. Most recently, she was seen on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga alongside her husband Rocky Jaiswal. The show concluded in November 2025, with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerging as winners.

