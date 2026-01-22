Hrithik Roshan Praises Vir Das’ Happy Patel, Hails Spy Comedy Creativity: ‘Very Entertained’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 22, 2026, 16:27 IST

Hrithik Roshan praises Vir Das and Happy Patel for its inventive spy comedy. Backed by Aamir Khan, the film also stars Imran Khan.

Vir Das’ Happy Patel is running in the theatres.

Actor Hrithik Roshan has extended his praise to comedian-actor Vir Das for his directorial debut, Happy Patel, applauding the film for its inventive take on the spy comedy genre. Roshan, who himself has famously portrayed a spy in previous projects, took to social media to share his appreciation for the caper comedy, giving Vir Das a resounding vote of confidence as a filmmaker.

Sharing his reaction, Hrithik wrote on his Instagram, “Very very entertained by Happy Patel. Congrats Vir. The ingenuity of mixing incredible silliness with a relentless screenplay was so much fun to watch!”

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan showed support after the comedian shared an AI-generated photo of himself standing beside Bollywood’s renowned spies following the release of his film Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

The picture featured Vir Das’ Happy standing alongside Salman Khan’s Tiger, Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.

On noticing the hilarious AI-generated photo, the War 2 star could not help but repost. Sharing the photo on his Instagram Stories, Hrithik wrote, “Haha, best of luck, Vir! You look great, man. Excited to watch your film today.” To which the Happy Patel star replied, “Holy thanks, Kabir!!!!”

Previously, Vir Das shared the photo with a playful caption, which read, “First Day As A Spy. Feeling anxious, not sure if I belong. Hope you’ll check out #HappyPatel in theatres. Also, huge respect to these icons for shaping culture.”

Happy Patel marks Vir Das’ debut directorial project. Backed by Aamir Khan, this spy comedy brings back Aamir Khan, Vir Das, and Imran Khan after their appearance in Delhi Belly. Additionally, the film features Mona Singh, Mithila Palkar, Sharib Hashmi, and Shruti Tawade in supporting roles.

Happy Patel follows the story of a rookie spy. Happy Smith Waisley (played by Vir Das) is an expert cook who resides in England with his adopted fathers. Both his dads are spies, and Happy also wants to be one. He applies seven times at MI-7 but fails at every attempt. Meanwhile, the MI-7 chief learns of the disappearance of a British citizen from Goa in India.

For his vested reasons, the Chief decides to assign Happy to the mission to find the British citizen and return her safely to England. This is when Happy’s dads inform him that they adopted him in 1991 from Panjim, Goa, after his mother died in a crossfire. This is when Happy realises that he’s Happy Patel.

The film was released in theatres on January 16 and has been gaining significant acclaim from audiences and critics.

First Published: January 22, 2026, 16:27 IST

