রবিবার, ২৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:০০ পূর্বাহ্ন
'If God granted me a wish': Ex-India cricketer makes emotional plea for Virat Kohli's Test return | Cricket News
‘If God granted me a wish’: Ex-India cricketer makes emotional plea for Virat Kohli’s Test return | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৮ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘If God granted me a wish’: Ex-India cricketer makes emotional plea for Virat Kohli’s Test return | Cricket News


Virat Kohli (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has sparked fresh debate around Virat Kohli’s Test retirement with an emotional Instagram post that has resonated widely among fans. Posting on Saturday, Sidhu wrote, “If God granted me a wish I’d say bring Kohli out of his retirement & make him play Test Cricket …. Nothing would give more joy and ecstasy to a country of 1.5 billion! His fitness is that of a twenty year old — he himself 24 carat gold.”

​Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu insta post

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, officially stepping away from the format on 12 May 2025. He brought down the curtain on a distinguished red-ball career after 123 Tests, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries to his name.

Gautam Gambhir’s year as India coach ends like it started – on a chaotic note

Kohli had already retired from T20 internationals last year, bowing out after India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign in Barbados. Following his Test retirement, the former India captain is now a single-format player, focusing solely on One Day Internationals. Despite stepping away from two formats, Kohli’s form in ODIs has remained outstanding. After India’s Champions Trophy triumph earlier in March, the team toured Australia for a bilateral series. The tour began on a rare low for Kohli, who registered back-to-back ducks in the first two ODIs — the first time that had happened in his international career. However, the turnaround was emphatic. In the Sydney ODI, Kohli rediscovered his rhythm, scoring an unbeaten 74 as India chased down 237 with ease. Rohit Sharma led the way with a commanding 121 not out off 125 balls, striking 13 fours and three sixes, as the pair finished the job with more than 11 overs to spare — in what could potentially be their final international appearances in Australia. Kohli carried that momentum into the South Africa tour, where he produced back-to-back centuries in the first two ODIs. He then capped the series with an unbeaten 65 in the third match, guiding India to a successful chase of 271 and sealing a 2–1 series win. The numbers underline the resurgence. The 37-year-old finished the year with 651 ODI runs from 13 innings, averaging an exceptional 65.10 — a testament to the enduring quality that prompted Sidhu’s heartfelt appeal for a Test comeback.



