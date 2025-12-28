ILT20: MI Emirates book Qualifier 1 spot after dominant eight-wicket win over Dubai Capitals | Cricket News

Allah Ghazanfar for MI Emirates in action

MI Emirates secured a top-two finish with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Dubai Capitals at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday, booking a Qualifier 1 showdown against Desert Vipers on Tuesday. Skipper Kieron Pollard led from the front with an unbeaten 44, peppered with five sixes, as MI Emirates made light work of the chase.Earlier, the MI Emirates bowlers, led by young spinner Allah Ghazanfar (3/28) and Shakib Al Hasan (1/11), strangled the Capitals to 122/8. Consistent pressure through the middle overs left Dubai struggling to gain momentum despite a brief cameo from James Neesham.

Chasing a modest target, openers Muhammad Waseem and Andre Fletcher provided early impetus before Pollard and Tom Banton calmly steered the innings. Pollard's decisive assault on Waqar Salamkheil in the 14th over, which yielded 30 runs, effectively sealed the contest. The chase was completed comfortably, with Pollard and Banton adding an unbeaten 67-run stand.

Tom Banton and Kieron Pollard of MI Emirates during Match 29 of the World ILT20 between the MI Emirates and the Dubai Capitals

The result also confirmed that the winner of Sunday’s league finale between Gulf Giants and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders will meet Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator on January 1.Player of the match Allah Ghazanfar said, “I bowled with the same confidence and stayed true to my plans. As a finger spinner, executing variations isn’t easy, but the work I put in behind the scenes really pays off. On the caught-and-bowled dismissal, I knew there was a chance I could be hit for six, but I backed my best delivery, stayed committed, and it created the opportunity.”

Haider Ali of Dubai Capitals bowls during Match 29 of the World ILT20 between the MI Emirates and the Dubai Capitals

Dubai Capitals skipper Mohammad Nabi said, “We didn’t put enough runs on the board on this surface, and credit to the MI Emirates — they bowled very well. As a bowling unit, we gave it our best, but Pollard took the game away from us. The conditions in Dubai suit us, and hopefully we can bounce back with a strong performance in the next match.”

Brief ScoresDubai Capitals: 122/8 in 20 overs (Mohammad Nabi 22 not out, James Neesham 21, Shayan Jahangir 17; Allah Ghazanfar 3/28, Shakib Al Hasan 1/11)MI Emirates: 126/2 in 16.4 overs (Kieron Pollard 44 not out, Tom Banton 28 not out, Muhammad Waseem 27; Haider Ali 1/14)