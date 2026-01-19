Imtiaz Ali Defends AR Rahman Amid Controversy: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Communal Bias’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 20, 2026, 04:02 IST

Imtiaz Ali supports AR Rahman amid controversy, stating his comments may have been misconstrued and there’s no communal bias in the film industry.

Director Imtiaz Ali backs AR Rahman, calling his controversial comments “misconstrued”.

Director Imtiaz Ali, who has collaborated with AR Rahman on several films including their latest, Amar Singh Chamkila, spoke out in support of the composer amid recent controversy. In a conversation with India Today, Ali suggested that Rahman’s remarks might have been “misconstrued” and urged the public to consider the context of his words.

Imtiaz Ali Backs Rahman

Addressing questions about the perceived communal angle, Imtiaz Ali said, “No, I don’t think there is a communal bias in the film industry. I’ve been here for a long time, and I’ve never seen it, and AR Rahman is one of the brightest figures that I’ve met in the film industry. I do not actually believe that he made all the comments that are being attributed to him, or maybe it’s been misconstrued. In fact, I know that he did not say exactly what is being perceived. Also, I don’t remember a single incident where there was any communal bias or animosity.”

Ali’s remarks come as Rahman faces criticism over comments he made in a recent interview. The acclaimed composer responded by clarifying his intentions, affirming his devotion to India, and sharing examples of his work celebrating the country’s diversity. He accompanied his statement with footage of his iconic rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam/Vande Mataram performed at a cricket match, highlighting his cultural contributions and national pride.

Rahman Highlights Cultural Contributions

Rahman outlined several initiatives showcasing his efforts to foster inclusivity through music. These include nurturing the project Jhalaa at the WAVES summit, participating in Rooh-e-Noor, collaborating with young Naga musicians, and mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra. He also developed Secret Mountain, India’s first multicultural virtual band, and contributed to the score for Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer. Through these projects, Rahman continues to emphasize cultural diversity and celebrate India’s artistic heritage.

