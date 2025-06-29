IND vs ENG: Sanjay Manjrekar warns KL Rahul ahead of 2nd Test – ‘Can’t be a one-hundred wonder’ | Cricket News

KL Rahul of India scored a ton in the third innings vs England (Image by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has called for KL Rahul to demonstrate more consistency in Test cricket, particularly as he steps into a senior role following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has strengthened his position in India’s batting lineup by becoming only the second wicketkeeper in cricket history to score twin centuries in a Test match, following Andy Flower’s feat.Being one of the most experienced players in India’s relatively young batting order, Rahul is now expected to provide stability and leadership while delivering consistent performances with the bat.Pant’s achievement of scoring two centuries in the Leeds Test has particularly impressed Manjrekar, who praised the wicketkeeper-batsman’s dedication to the longer format of the game.“I think he will because it seems like he enjoys batting in Test cricket. Any batter who gets two hundreds in a Test match, it takes a lot out of you mentally, not so much physically, getting a hundred in the first innings, and 48 hours later, you have the same kind of reserve to get another hundred. So that is a hallmark of an exceptional player,” Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

Team India's Intense Nets at Edgbaston 🔥 | Prep for 2nd Test vs England

Manjrekar emphasized that KL Rahul needs to avoid being known for stop-start performances and must maintain consistency throughout the series.“I see Pant carrying his form, but there is another senior batter in the team, who now has got no choice but to carry his form right through the series. Indian cricket needs him badly, and KL Rahul cannot be a one-hundred wonder or a one-Test-match performer,” Manjrekar added.

The spotlight is now firmly on Rahul, with increased expectations as he assumes the role of the senior-most batter in India’s Test lineup. Pant’s recent performance has set a high standard, demonstrating his ability to deliver consistently in the red-ball format.As the team undergoes transition, it will be up to the more experienced stars to steer the ship clear of obstacles and help the younger stars manoeuvre this transitional phase.