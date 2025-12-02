IND vs SA: Will rain disrupt India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in Raipur? | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: With both teams taking key positives from the series opener in Ranchi, the second ODI between India and South Africa promises another high-octane contest. The three-match ODI series now moves to the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, where the hosts will look to seal the series on Wednesday.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The opening clash in Ranchi lived up to expectations, with India edging out South Africa by 17 runs in a thrilling finish. The spotlight once again fell on the experienced duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who stitched a memorable 136-run stand after an early setback. Their partnership laid the foundation for a strong total, much to the delight of a packed stadium.

Still have doubts? Virat Kohli blows World Cup trumpet with another masterclass

Batting first, India posted a commanding 349/8. Kohli was the star of the innings with a sublime 135 — his 52nd ODI century — while Rohit contributed a fluent 57. KL Rahul also chipped in with a solid 60, and Ravindra Jadeja provided valuable late runs. Despite a mini-collapse triggered by Marco Jansen and Corbin Bosch, India managed to put up a competitive target.South Africa’s chase began on the back foot as Harshit Rana struck twice in two deliveries, removing Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock. Arshdeep Singh then dismissed skipper Aiden Markram to leave the visitors in trouble. The Proteas showed resilience through Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, and Dewald Brevis, who built crucial partnerships. However, Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket spell proved decisive in breaking South Africa’s rhythm. Jansen’s explosive knock and Bosch’s fifty took the match deep, keeping the contest alive until the final over, but India held their nerves to secure a 1-0 lead.As the attention shifts to Raipur, one key question remains — will weather affect the fixture?

Will rain play spoilsport in 2nd ODI in Raipur?

The good news for fans is that weather conditions are expected to remain clear. Raipur is forecast to have zero chances of rain, with temperatures ranging between 28°C during the day and dropping to 15°C at night. According to AccuWeather, cloud cover may hover around 39%, but no rainfall is expected. However, the air quality index (AQI) will likely remain in the “poor” category.With ideal playing conditions predicted, fans can expect a full game — and potentially another thrilling showdown.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI : Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv JurelSouth Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen