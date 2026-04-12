সোমবার, ১৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ১০:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli loses cool, throws helmet and gloves after dismissal vs Mumbai Indians | Cricket News কর্ণফুলীতে কর্মসংস্থানের দাবিতে ইউএনও বরাবর ছাত্রদলের স্মারকলিপি প্রদান কর্ণফুলীতে ভোজ্য তেলের দোকানে অভিযান, জরিমানা ৪০ হাজার টাকা পীরকে পিটিয়ে-কুপিয়ে হত্যা: বাউল শিল্পী শফি মন্ডলের বাড়িতে পুলিশ মোতায়েন Opinion | Asha Bhosle: A Voice In Many Lives | Bollywood News বাংলাদেশ ফিজিক্যাল সোসাইটি-এর নতুন কার্যনির্বাহী বোর্ড গঠন কক্সবাজারের রামুতে এমআরএ’র উদ্যোগে ক্ষুদ্রঋণ গ্রাহকদের গণশুনানি অনুষ্ঠিত IPL 2026 controversy: RR manager Romi Bhinder violates PMOA protocol by using phone in dugout | Cricket News বাপার প্রয়াত সভাপতি এইচ.এম. এরশাদ স্মরণে নাগরিক শোকসভা অনুষ্ঠিত ভূঞাপুরে থানার বিশেষ অভিযানে ৩০ পিস ট্যাপেন্টাডল ট্যাবলেট সহ গ্রেফতার -১
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IPL 2026: Virat Kohli loses cool, throws helmet and gloves after dismissal vs Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৩ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৪৩ সময় দেখুন
IPL 2026: Virat Kohli loses cool, throws helmet and gloves after dismissal vs Mumbai Indians | Cricket News


Virat Kohli (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli looked in ominous touch at the Wankhede Stadium, anchoring Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting effort with composure and control. He rotated strike smartly and allowed Phil Salt – who was in destructive form – to dominate the bowling. Salt’s blistering knock, along with half-centuries from skipper Rajat Patidar and Kohli, and a late flourish from Tim David, powered RCB to a daunting 240/4 against Mumbai Indians.Salt smashed 78 off 36 balls, sharing a 120-run opening stand with Kohli, who made 50 off 38 deliveries. Patidar then kept the momentum going with a 20-ball 53, adding 65 runs with Kohli, before David’s unbeaten 34 off 16 balls provided the finishing touches.

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In response, Mumbai Indians managed 222/5, falling short despite a promising start. RCB spinner Suyash Sharma delivered the decisive blow with a double strike in the eighth over, halting the chase at a crucial stage.However, one of the most talked-about moments came after Kohli’s dismissal. Having reached his second fifty of the season, Kohli was removed by Hardik Pandya. As he walked back to the pavilion, the usually composed batter was visibly furious. In a moment that quickly went viral, Kohli vented his frustration by throwing his helmet and gloves, reflecting his hunger for a bigger score despite a solid contribution.RCB, the defending champions, have played four matches so far this season, winning three and losing one.With this win, RCB climbed to third on the points table and will next face Lucknow Super Giants on April 15.



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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

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কর্ণফুলীতে কর্মসংস্থানের দাবিতে ইউএনও বরাবর ছাত্রদলের স্মারকলিপি প্রদান
কর্ণফুলীতে কর্মসংস্থানের দাবিতে ইউএনও বরাবর ছাত্রদলের স্মারকলিপি প্রদান
কর্ণফুলীতে ভোজ্য তেলের দোকানে অভিযান, জরিমানা ৪০ হাজার টাকা
কর্ণফুলীতে ভোজ্য তেলের দোকানে অভিযান, জরিমানা ৪০ হাজার টাকা
পীরকে পিটিয়ে-কুপিয়ে হত্যা: বাউল শিল্পী শফি মন্ডলের বাড়িতে পুলিশ মোতায়েন
পীরকে পিটিয়ে-কুপিয়ে হত্যা: বাউল শিল্পী শফি মন্ডলের বাড়িতে পুলিশ মোতায়েন
Opinion | Asha Bhosle: A Voice In Many Lives | Bollywood News
Opinion | Asha Bhosle: A Voice In Many Lives | Bollywood News
বাংলাদেশ ফিজিক্যাল সোসাইটি-এর নতুন কার্যনির্বাহী বোর্ড গঠন
বাংলাদেশ ফিজিক্যাল সোসাইটি-এর নতুন কার্যনির্বাহী বোর্ড গঠন
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IPL 2026 controversy: RR manager Romi Bhinder violates PMOA protocol by using phone in dugout | Cricket News
IPL 2026 controversy: RR manager Romi Bhinder violates PMOA protocol by using phone in dugout | Cricket News
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ভূঞাপুরে থানার বিশেষ অভিযানে ৩০ পিস ট্যাপেন্টাডল ট্যাবলেট সহ গ্রেফতার -১
ভূঞাপুরে থানার বিশেষ অভিযানে ৩০ পিস ট্যাপেন্টাডল ট্যাবলেট সহ গ্রেফতার -১
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