IPL 2026: Virat Kohli loses cool, throws helmet and gloves after dismissal vs Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

Virat Kohli (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli looked in ominous touch at the Wankhede Stadium, anchoring Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s batting effort with composure and control. He rotated strike smartly and allowed Phil Salt – who was in destructive form – to dominate the bowling. Salt’s blistering knock, along with half-centuries from skipper Rajat Patidar and Kohli, and a late flourish from Tim David, powered RCB to a daunting 240/4 against Mumbai Indians.Salt smashed 78 off 36 balls, sharing a 120-run opening stand with Kohli, who made 50 off 38 deliveries. Patidar then kept the momentum going with a 20-ball 53, adding 65 runs with Kohli, before David’s unbeaten 34 off 16 balls provided the finishing touches.

In response, Mumbai Indians managed 222/5, falling short despite a promising start. RCB spinner Suyash Sharma delivered the decisive blow with a double strike in the eighth over, halting the chase at a crucial stage.However, one of the most talked-about moments came after Kohli’s dismissal. Having reached his second fifty of the season, Kohli was removed by Hardik Pandya. As he walked back to the pavilion, the usually composed batter was visibly furious. In a moment that quickly went viral, Kohli vented his frustration by throwing his helmet and gloves, reflecting his hunger for a bigger score despite a solid contribution.RCB, the defending champions, have played four matches so far this season, winning three and losing one.With this win, RCB climbed to third on the points table and will next face Lucknow Super Giants on April 15.