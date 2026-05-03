IPL 2026: ‘We’re still on top of the table’- Shreyas Iyer defiant after PBKS back-to-back defeats | Cricket News

Punjab Kings’ Skipper Shreyas Iyer (ANI Photo)

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer remained calm and reflective after his side slipped to consecutive defeats, insisting that the team is still in a strong position despite the setback.Speaking after the loss to Gujarat Titans, Iyer felt that 163 was a competitive total given the nature of the pitch. He pointed out that the surface had assistance for bowlers early on and credited the opposition for exploiting it better. “I personally feel it was a great score on a wicket where the ball was doing a bit at the start… their bowlers made the best use of the surface,” he said.PBKS were rocked early, losing four wickets inside the powerplay, but a recovery led by Suryansh Shedge helped them post a fighting total. Iyer acknowledged that effort. “To get to 160 from there was a phenomenal effort,” he noted, while also admitting that his bowlers could not replicate the same control with the new ball.He highlighted execution as the key difference, especially on a pitch with variable bounce where stroke-making was not easy. “Hitting over midwicket or playing the pull wasn’t easy… in terms of execution we fell a bit short,” Iyer explained.Despite the loss, the PBKS skipper was quick to emphasise the positives, particularly the team’s attitude and resilience. “The way we fought till the end, kudos to the efforts. The attitude and approach was excellent,” he said.Importantly, Iyer reminded that Punjab Kings still sit at the top of the table. “We’re still on top of the table which is what matters. We’ll take positives from this game,” he added, underlining the importance of staying grounded.Looking ahead, Iyer sounded optimistic about bouncing back in the next fixture. He stressed the importance of preparation and mindset, saying the team has been putting in the work behind the scenes. “If the character is high and attitude is right, you’ll get results eventually… just got to stick to our basics and not think too much ahead.”With the playoff race tightening, PBKS may have stumbled briefly, but their captain’s message is clear — stay composed, trust the process, and results will follow.