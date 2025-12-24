Ishan Kishan slams 33-ball hundred, second-fastest by an Indian in List A cricket | Cricket News

Ishan Kishan. (Image: Agencies)

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan is making a strong case for inclusion in India’s squad for the upcoming New Zealand ODI series after smashing a 33-ball century for Jharkhand against Karnataka in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.Kishan’s whirlwind knock is the second-fastest century by an Indian in List A cricket, just one delivery shy of Bihar captain Sakibul Gani’s record 32-ball ton against Arunachal Pradesh, also achieved earlier on the same day.

The 27-year-old was recently recalled to the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, following a stellar performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he amassed 517 runs and played a match-winning century in the final to guide Jharkhand to their maiden title.Against Karnataka, Kishan scored 125 off just 39 balls, hitting seven fours and 14 sixes at a staggering strike rate of 320.51.Jharkhand had a shaky start after Karnataka won the toss and chose to field. Openers Utkarsh Singh and Shubh Sharma fell cheaply for eight and 15, respectively. Shikhar Mohan contributed 44 before being dismissed in the 24th over.A 129-run fourth-wicket partnership between Virat Singh (88 off 68 balls) and Kumar Kushagra (63) steadied the innings. Kishan then unleashed his explosive century to propel Jharkhand to a massive 412-9 in 50 overs.