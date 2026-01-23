‘It’s A Pity’ Homebound Is Out Of Oscars Race, Agrees Karan Johar: ‘Among The Finest Films India Ever Made’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 08:43 IST

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound didn’t get a nomination in the Best International Feature Film category.

Karan Johar produced Homebound.

Despite intense campaigning and glorious reviews, Neeraj Ghaywan and Karan Johar’s Homebound is out of the Oscars race. However, Karan Johar is still proud of the film he backed and agrees that it’s a pity that Homebound didn’t get an Oscar nomination. Taking to his Instagram, he reshared a heartfelt note about the film.

Karan Johar reposted an Instagram Story that read, “It’s a pity ‘Homebound’ didn’t make it to the final Oscar nominations, it is among the finest and most important films India has ever made. Heck, it’s among the most outstanding films ever to be made. Thank you for its beauty, its sadness, and its hope @neeraj.ghaywan @karanjohar.”

Moments after it was announced that Homebound is out of the Oscars 2026 race, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared that he is proud of the movie despite everything. The filmmaker shared several stills from the movie, produced by his Dharma Productions, on his Instagram stories and gave a shoutout to director Neeraj Ghaywan.

“Proud!!! Love you @neeraj.ghaywan for allowing us to bask in your light!” KJo wrote and added the hashtag ‘Homebound’. Neeraj Ghaywan also re-shared Karan Johar’s Instagram story and expressed his gratitude. “Thank you, @karanjohar! You have been an absolute rock. Couldn’t have come this far without you. Love you.”

The nominations were announced on Thursday, when it was revealed that Homebound is now out of the race. Films nominated in the Best International Feature Film category are The Secret Agent, It Was Just An accident, Sentimental Value, Sirat and The Voice Of Hind Rajab.

If Homebound had secured a nomination, it would have become the first Indian film in 25 years after ‘Lagaan’ to be nominated in this category. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film stars Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter in the lead. Janhvi Kapoor also plays a key role in the movie. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It is also backed by Martin Scorsese as executive producer.

Homebound follows two childhood friends from a North Indian village – Shoaib and Chandan – who pin their hopes on cracking the police recruitment exam, believing the uniform will finally bring them dignity and will help them fight caste-based discrimination. However, when the process stalls, their lives are turned upside down.

First Published: January 23, 2026, 08:43 IST

News movies bollywood ‘It’s A Pity’ Homebound Is Out Of Oscars Race, Agrees Karan Johar: ‘Among The Finest Films India Ever Made’