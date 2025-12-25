বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৪৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
শুক্রবার জিয়ার সমাধি-জাতীয় স্মৃতিসৌধে শ্রদ্ধা জানাবেন তারেক রহমান Big boost for Mumbai! Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to play Vijay Hazare before end of year | Cricket News ‘​​It’s not an ideal contest’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stunning Vijay Hazare knock raises questions in R Ashwin’s mind | Cricket News Shah Rukh Khan in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? Why Akshaye Khanna First Rejected His Viral Dhurandhar Look | Bollywood News কে এই মার্টিন লুথার কিং? When Two Aamir Khan Movies Rewrote Box Office History Karisma Kapoor’s Children Wear Late Father’s Polo Club Jerseys, Remember Him On Christmas | Bollywood News Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Gives Sneak Peek Into Christmas Celebration With Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt | Bollywood News Watch: Hardik Pandya wins hearts after ignoring abusive fan during dinner date with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | Cricket News 8 Best Romantic Films Of 2025
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘​​It’s not an ideal contest’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stunning Vijay Hazare knock raises questions in R Ashwin’s mind | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
‘​​It’s not an ideal contest’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stunning Vijay Hazare knock raises questions in R Ashwin’s mind | Cricket News


R Ashwin and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

NEW DELHI: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has raised concerns about the quality gap between teams in Indian domestic cricket after a one-sided match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His comments came after Bihar scored a massive 574 runs (their highest team total in men’s List A cricket) in 50 overs against Arunachal Pradesh.

India T20 World Cup squad: In search of ideal combination, Agarkar & Co. drop Shubman Gill

Ashwin said that while big scores are impressive, such matches do not offer real competition. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin praised young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his performance but questioned the bigger picture. “Huge applause for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. But I again want to ask a question. There is a huge divide, chalk and cheese, in terms of quality with some teams. It becomes very lop-sided with some teams and there is no contest at all,” Ashwin said.“It is not an ideal contest. Credit to Vaibhav for his performance. He is doing what he has to do. But if we are serious about teams like Arunachal Pradesh becoming good sides, what will this do to their confidence?”In the match, Bihar completely dominated Arunachal Pradesh. Along with Sooryavanshi (190 off 84 balls), Ayush Loharuka (116 off 56 balls) and captain Sakibul Gani (128 off 40 balls) also scored centuries.Ashwin also spoke about Ishan Kishan and praised his comeback journey. He said Kishan’s recent success shows the importance of hard work and patience. “Everyone goes through good and bad times but Ishan Kishan had a challenging time. He came and then was out from the team, he took a break. He made a double hundred in one-day but never made a comeback. He scored a hundred in the IPL but then did not have a great IPL,” Ashwin added. “He played well in the SMAT and in the run of events got into the T20 World Cup squad. Now he is batting in the middle-order slot in the VHT and scored a 33-ball hundred. It shows what confidence and form can do to a person when time aligns. He has not waited saying his time will come, he has put in that effort.”



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Big boost for Mumbai! Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to play Vijay Hazare before end of year | Cricket News

Big boost for Mumbai! Yashasvi Jaiswal likely to play Vijay Hazare before end of year | Cricket News

Watch: Hardik Pandya wins hearts after ignoring abusive fan during dinner date with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | Cricket News

Watch: Hardik Pandya wins hearts after ignoring abusive fan during dinner date with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma | Cricket News

Silent protest in Indian football: What happened during FC Goa vs Istiklol AFC Champions League 2 match | Football News

Silent protest in Indian football: What happened during FC Goa vs Istiklol AFC Champions League 2 match | Football News

Shreyas Iyer resumes batting, heads to BCCI CoE for further assessment | Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer resumes batting, heads to BCCI CoE for further assessment | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma stops young fan from touching his feet; video goes viral after Vijay Hazare opener | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma stops young fan from touching his feet; video goes viral after Vijay Hazare opener | Cricket News

Chess | ‘R Praggnanandhaa is third favourite’: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen rates Candidates 2026 line-up | Chess News

Chess | ‘R Praggnanandhaa is third favourite’: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen rates Candidates 2026 line-up | Chess News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST