Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista On Their Yin-Yang Dynamic In ‘The Wrecking Crew’ | N18G

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista lean into their real-life bond to power The Wrecking Crew, an action-comedy where they play estranged half-brothers reuniting to unravel a dangerous mystery. Momoa describes their dynamic as “very yin and yang,” with their contrasting personalities adding depth, humour and authenticity to their onscreen relationship. Both stars also helped produce the film, which blends explosive action with emotional moments rooted in family and camaraderie. Watch video!#jasonmomoa #davebautista #thewreckingcrew

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 12:46 IST