Joe Keery Dating Sarbina Carpenter? Duo’s Outing Leaves Stranger Things Fans Excited | Hollywood News

মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০২:১২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
বিনোদন

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২০ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Joe Keery and Sarbina Carpenter’s relationship rumours first made headlines in October 2024 when the latter was performing at Austin City Limits.

Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter seen at SNL after-party, sparking dating rumors. (Photos: X)

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has left everyone wondering if he is dating singer Sabrina Carpenter. While rumours of their romantic relationship have been making headlines for a long time now, the two were recently spotted as they arrived at the Saturday Night Live after-party in New York City. Even though Joe and Sarbina arrived separately, the ‘Espresso’ singer’s appearance made fans curious. For the unversed, the afterparty followed Finn Wolfhard’s hosting debut, who shared the screen with Joe in Stranger Things.

In photos and videos that surfaced on social media, Sabrina Carpenter was seen stepping out of a car as paparazzi photographed her. She wore a long black coat and looked prettiest. On the other hand, Joe Keery was spotted arriving at the event in a black leather jacket and grey jeans. He also wore a knit hat and sunglasses and looked uber-cool as usual.

It should be noted that even though Joe and Sarbina’s dating rumours have been making headlines for a long time now, the two have not issued an official statement either confirming or denying the buzz as of now.

When Joe Attended Sarbina’s Concert

In October 2024, Carpenter was performing at Austin City Limits when she spotted Keery from the stage. “Joe, it’s actually cuffing season; I don’t know if you know that,” she said, before handing him pink handcuffs. Keery, popularly known as DJo, was also seen extending his wrists towards Sarbina. A video of their exchange had also gone viral on social media.

Joe And Sarbina’s Past Relationships

Joe Keery previously dated actress Maika Monroe. They were in a romantic relationship for five years before parting ways in 2022. On the other hand, Sabrina Carpenter previously dated actor Barry Keoghan. However, they also ended their relationship in just one year in 2024.

January 20, 2026, 13:30 IST

