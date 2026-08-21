শুক্রবার, ২১ অগাস্ট ২০২৬, ০২:১৮ অপরাহ্ন
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Joe Root scripts history, becomes first player to achieve this feat | Cricket News Top Ent News Aug 20: Dhanush To Enter Politics?; Govinda’s Manager Reacts To Sunita Ahuja Withdrawing Divorce Plea | Bollywood News ৫ সেপ্টেম্বরের লংমার্চ ঘিরে জামায়াতের প্রস্তুতি সভা মির্জা ফখরুল রাষ্ট্রপতি হওয়ার আগেই প্রার্থী নিয়ে গুঞ্জন, বিভ্রান্তিতে ভোটাররা কর্ণফুলীতে হাইওয়ে পুলিশের বিরুদ্ধে টাকা নিয়ে গাড়ি ছাড়ার অভিযোগ, কয়েক ঘণ্টা পর মামলা নবনির্বাচিত রাষ্ট্রপতি মির্জা ফখরুলকে বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ’র অভিনন্দন সারাদেশে ৫১ লাখের বেশি মানুষকে কলেরা টিকা দেওয়ার কর্মসূচি শুরু জাতীয় মৎস্য পদক পেলেন বাকৃবি অধ্যাপক রফিকুল ইসলাম সরদার Suresh Oberoi Recalls Joining BJP, Says Guru Warned Him Off Politics: ‘I’m Fine With Modi Ji, Amit Shah, Yogi…’ | Bollywood News Manav Suthar scripts history, equals 93-year-old record after stunning Sri Lanka Test show | Cricket News
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Joe Root scripts history, becomes first player to achieve this feat | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২১ আগস্ট, ২০২৬
  • ৫০ সময় দেখুন
Joe Root scripts history, becomes first player to achieve this feat | Cricket News


England’s Joe Root (AP/PTI)

Joe Root etched his name into the World Test Championship record books on Friday, becoming the first player to score 3,000 runs as a captain in the WTC during England’s opening Test against Pakistan at Headingley in Leeds.Root needed 42 runs to reach the landmark at the start of the match and completed the milestone in the second session of Day 2. The Yorkshire batter had resumed the day unbeaten on 37 after England reached 112-2 on a rain-affected opening day. He added the remaining five runs after lunch to bring up 3,000 WTC runs as captain.The 35-year-old returned to the England captaincy following Ben Stokes’ retirement from international cricket in June 2026. His latest achievement further underlined his consistency in the longest format, with Root now having 3,000 runs from 34 matches and 63 innings as WTC captain. He has scored eight centuries and 13 fifties, with a highest score of 228, while averaging 50.13.Root is comfortably ahead of the leading run-scorers in the WTC as captain. Former England skipper Stokes occupies second place with 2,182 runs from 40 matches, followed by Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne on 2,160. West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite has 1,994 runs, while Pakistan’s Babar Azam has 1,918.Root’s milestone came during another strong batting display from England, who ended Day 2 on 366-8, taking a first-innings lead of 195 runs over Pakistan.Root scored 66 and played a key role in a 150-run partnership with Jordan Cox, who made 73. Harry Brook narrowly missed out on a century, falling for 91 at his home ground. Dan Lawrence, playing his first Test in two years, also contributed with a 51.Pakistan’s Ali Usman was the standout bowler, claiming 5-92 for his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.The visitors had been dismissed for just 171 on the opening day, leaving England firmly in control of the first Test. Pakistan’s bowling and fielding also came under scrutiny as England’s batters capitalised on several opportunities to build a substantial lead.For Root, however, the focus was on another landmark in a Test career that continues to produce records. His 3,000 WTC runs as captain put him alone at the top of the tournament’s captaincy batting charts.



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