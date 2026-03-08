Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Hospital Visit Turns Chaotic; Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Visits Him In Hospital | Bollywood News

Last Updated: March 08, 2026, 22:04 IST

Jr NTR’s hospital visit in Bengaluru turned chaotic as fans gathered in huge numbers; YouTuber Anurag Dobhal’s wife Ritika Chauhan reportedly visited him in hospital.

Jr NTR’s visit turned chaotic; Anurag Dobhal’s wife Ritika Chauhan visited him.

Jr NTR has a massive fan following, and when people learn he is visiting a place, they come out in full force to catch a glimpse of him. Recently, such an incident happened, and it turned sour as a massive crowd came to see Jr NTR. The excitement quickly turned into chaos, forcing police to step in and carry out a mild-lathi charge.

For More: Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Hospital Visit Turns Chaotic As Fans Damage Escalator, Police Resort To Lathi Charge

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while streaming live on Instagram. Soon after the accident, he was admitted to the hospital and taken into the ICU. Now his manager has shared an update on Anurag and revealed that his wife, Ritika Chauhan, has visited him in the hospital.

For More: Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Visits Him in Hospital; YouTuber Is Under Observation, Reveals His Manager

Women’s Day is being celebrated today, and Bollywood celebrities are taking to social media to share heartfelt posts celebrating the women in their lives. Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared a post on Instagram, revealing that she recently underwent an egg freezing procedure.

For More: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Opens Up About Undergoing Egg Freezing Procedure: ‘Last Two Weeks Were Intense’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was conferred with the Reel Icon award at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2026, held last night on March 7. The evening was even more special as it coincided with his 71st birthday. A video from the event shows the veteran actor celebrating his birthday with the paparazzi at the event.

For More: Anupam Kher Gets Emotional As He Celebrates Birthday With Paparazzi At News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2026

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended a wedding celebration, and an inside video of the ceremony is now going viral, in which the actress is seen dancing to Salman Khan’s popular song “Salaam-E-Ishq” with the wife of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani. The video has Nita, Abhishek and Aishwarya, along with other people, dancing their hearts out to the song.

For More: Aishwarya Rai And Abhishek Bachchan Dance To Salman Khan’s ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’ With Nita Ambani | Video

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google. India vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup Final Match Updates. Check, T20 World Cup Final Match Updates. Get the latest entertainment news related to bollywood, hollywood movies, telugu, tamil, other south films and tv shows. Updates on upcoming movies, ott releases, movie reviews, celebrity news, and box office, korean drama and music. Join the fun, play games on News18. Download the News18 App.

First Published: March 08, 2026, 22:04 IST

News movies bollywood Jr NTR’s Bengaluru Hospital Visit Turns Chaotic; Anurag Dobhal’s Wife Visits Him In Hospital