Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ১০ জুন ২০২৫ | ২৭শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Kajol Looks As Youthful As She Looked In The 90s While Promoting Her Film 'Maa' In A Yellow Saree

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১০, ২০২৫ ৯:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
Kajol Looks As Youthful As She Looked In The 90s While Promoting Her Film 'Maa' In A Yellow Saree



Kajol radiated timeless elegance as she was spotted on Tuesday, promoting her upcoming film ‘Maa’, which is set to hit cinemas on June 27th. She looked gorgeous in a soothing yellow saree. Watch the video to know more. bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: https://www.youtube.com/c/SHOWSHAIndiaFollow Showsha on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showsha_/Follow Showsha on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showshaFollow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: https://snapchat.com/t/6YeotZeyMore entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment



Source link

Advertise here

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

উচ্চ মাধ‍্যমিকের পর এই কোর্সগুলি পড়ান সন্তানদের! লক্ষ লক্ষ প্যাকেজ-সহ চাকরি আসবে top courses after HS other Engineering and medical with high salary package
উচ্চ মাধ‍্যমিকের পর এই কোর্সগুলি পড়ান সন্তানদের! লক্ষ লক্ষ প্যাকেজ-সহ চাকরি আসবে top courses after HS other Engineering and medical with high salary package
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kajol Looks As Youthful As She Looked In The 90s While Promoting Her Film 'Maa' In A Yellow Saree
Kajol Looks As Youthful As She Looked In The 90s While Promoting Her Film 'Maa' In A Yellow Saree
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Job related Courses: কর্মসংস্থানের দিকে গুরুত্ব! বেলুর রামকৃষ্ণ মিশন বিদ্যামন্দিরে হচ্ছে বিভিন্ন কোর্স
Job related Courses: কর্মসংস্থানের দিকে গুরুত্ব! বেলুর রামকৃষ্ণ মিশন বিদ্যামন্দিরে হচ্ছে বিভিন্ন কোর্স
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
পটিয়ায় জামায়াতের সহযোগী সম্মেলনে জেলা আমীর।
পটিয়ায় জামায়াতের সহযোগী সম্মেলনে জেলা আমীর।
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
আদালত বর্জন কর্মসূচি পালন করছেন বিএনপিপন্থী আইনজীবীরা

আদালত বর্জন কর্মসূচি পালন করছেন বিএনপিপন্থী আইনজীবীরা

 ওরিয়ন ইনফিউশনসের প্রথম প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

ওরিয়ন ইনফিউশনসের প্রথম প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘My Girlfriend Knows Me Inside Out’

‘My Girlfriend Knows Me Inside Out’

 Dimple Kapadia REFUSES To Pose With Twinkle Khanna: ‘I Don’t Pose With Juniors…’ | Watch

Dimple Kapadia REFUSES To Pose With Twinkle Khanna: ‘I Don’t Pose With Juniors…’ | Watch

 পটিয়া উচ্চ বিদ্যালয়কে জাতীয়করণের দাবি

পটিয়া উচ্চ বিদ্যালয়কে জাতীয়করণের দাবি

 সূচকের পতনে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad

সূচকের পতনে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad

 নৈরাজ্য সৃষ্টি করলে দাঁতভাঙা জবাব দেবে আওয়ামী লীগ: আব্দুর রহমান

নৈরাজ্য সৃষ্টি করলে দাঁতভাঙা জবাব দেবে আওয়ামী লীগ: আব্দুর রহমান

 ‘নির্বাচন এলে ভারত বিরোধিতা বিএনপির পুরানো অপকৌশল’

‘নির্বাচন এলে ভারত বিরোধিতা বিএনপির পুরানো অপকৌশল’

 ছাত্রলীগ কর্তৃক সন্ত্রাসী কর্মকান্ডের বিচারের দাবিতে কুবি শাখা ছাত্রদলের বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

ছাত্রলীগ কর্তৃক সন্ত্রাসী কর্মকান্ডের বিচারের দাবিতে কুবি শাখা ছাত্রদলের বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

 টাঙ্গাইলে সংবাদ সম্মেলনে এমপি ছোট মনির দাবী তারা রাজনৈতিক ষড়যন্ত্রের শিকার

টাঙ্গাইলে সংবাদ সম্মেলনে এমপি ছোট মনির দাবী তারা রাজনৈতিক ষড়যন্ত্রের শিকার
Advertise here