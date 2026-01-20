Karan Kundrra Says His Relationship With Tejasswi Prakash Is Constantly Scrutinised: ‘We Can’t Complain’ | Television News

Last Updated: January 21, 2026, 00:08 IST

Karan Kundrra opens up about public scrutiny around his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash and why he accepts the spotlight as a public figure.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been together since 2021. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Karan Kundrra has candidly spoken about the intense public scrutiny surrounding his relationship with actor Tejasswi Prakash. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Karan addressed how being in the public eye has made even the smallest aspects of their relationship a topic of discussion, judgment, and speculation.

Karan, who was joined by Sunny Leone for the conversation, reflected on how fame inevitably brings attention to one’s personal life, especially when both partners are well-known faces in the industry.

‘Everything We Do Gets Scrutinised’

Speaking about the constant gaze on their relationship, Karan said, “In Teju’s (Tejasswi’s) and my case, everything we do, jaise haath bhi uthaya toh, ya kahan rakha, aur kaise pakda, yeh sab scrutinize hota hai.” (Like if I even raise my hand, where I place it, or how I hold her, everything gets scrutinised.)

The actor added that maturity plays a key role in navigating this level of attention. “The idea is that as long as Teju and I have the maturity to not get affected by all of this, then we are fine. Listen, we chose to be actors, we chose to do a show like Bigg Boss, and we chose to be out there. So we cannot complain about it. We cannot be hypocritical and say, ki nahi yaar mat capture karo. (…saying, ‘No, don’t capture us.’) We are there; we are public figures,” he explained.

‘Main Toh Red Flags Ka Baap Ban Chukka Hoon’

Drawing a comparison with Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber, Karan spoke about how some celebrities manage to keep their private lives away from the spotlight. “Jaise you know, Sunny and Daniel have a private life. Even though Sunny is out there, they manage to keep it very private. Main aur Teju toh yeh kar hi nahi sakte because hum kahin bhi chale jaayen. Hume kisi ke premiere mein jana padega, ya kisi ki party mein jana padega,” he said.

Karan further added that while love from fans is rewarding, public judgment is an unavoidable flip side. “We are not gonna say, jaise humko nahi chahiye. (We are not going to say that we don’t want it.) We are actors, and we love getting love from people, but yes, there is a lot of hate that comes, a lot of scrutiny, and a lot of judgment that comes. Main toh like red flags ka baap hi ban chukka hoon Hindustan mein.”

For the uninitiated, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating since 2021, after their relationship blossomed on reality show Bigg Boss 15.

First Published: January 21, 2026, 00:08 IST

