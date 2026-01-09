Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute Stayed At The Same Goa Hotel ‘Earlier This Week’: Report | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 16:14 IST

Kartik Aaryan and Karina stayed in different rooms, as per the report.

Karina clarified she is not Kartik Aaryan’s girlfriend. (Photos: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan found himself at the centre of intense social media speculation after photos from his recent Goa vacation went viral. The actor was linked to a young woman named Karina Kubiliute after Reddit users claimed that their holiday pictures appeared strikingly similar and that the two even followed each other on Instagram. Now, reports claim that they were guests at the same hotel.

Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, “Yes, Kartik and the other guest were guests at Goa’s St Regis hotel at the same time earlier this week.” Another source added, “The two stayed in different rooms.” For the unversed, the rumours first surfaced when eagle-eyed netizens compared Kartik’s beachside photos with those posted by Karina, a UK-based student.

Users pointed out identical beach loungers, matching towel patterns and even a volleyball court visible in the background of both their images. Many Redditors suggested that the two were holidaying together. There were also claims that Kartik and Karina had briefly followed each other on Instagram before unfollowing one another once the buzz intensified.

Amid the growing speculation, Karina updated her Instagram bio to a direct message that read, “I don’t know Kartik!” She later updated it to, “I don’t know Kartik, I’m not his gf, I’m on holiday with my family.” The now-deleted blunt clarification appeared to be aimed at shutting down the dating speculation that has dominated social media discussions over the past few days.

The online chatter also sparked trolling directed at Kartik, with several users debating an alleged age gap. Reports circulating on social media claim Karina is an 18-year-old student of Lithuanian descent currently studying in the UK, though some Reddit users have also described her as being from Greece. However, it is important to note that News18 cannot independently verify these claims or the authenticity of the assumptions being made online.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has not reacted to these speculations. On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and stars Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, and Namah Pictures’ Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora.

First Published: January 09, 2026, 16:14 IST

News movies bollywood Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute Stayed At The Same Goa Hotel ‘Earlier This Week’: Report