শুক্রবার, ০৯ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:৪৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute Stayed At The Same Goa Hotel ‘Earlier This Week’: Report | Bollywood News শ্রীমঙ্গলে বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্রআন্দোলন দমনে ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান মতলিবকে ঘিরে প্রশ্ন! Women’s Hockey India League: Young guns help turn things around for Pipers | Hockey News Bigg Boss 18’s Edin Rose To Star With Ravi Teja In Upcoming Movie; Deets Inside | Television News At 58, still chasing goals: ‘King Kazu’ vows to prove age is just a number | Football News রাস্তার উন্নয়ন কাজের ধোঁয়ায় স্বাস্থ্যঝুঁকিতে বিদ্যালয়মুখী শিক্ষার্থীরা দীর্ঘ প্রতীক্ষার পর আন্তঃনগর পারাবতে ৩হাজার সিরিজের ইঞ্জিন যুক্ত ত্রয়োদশ সংসদ নির্বাচনী প্রচারণায় ২২ জানুয়ারি মৌলভীবাজারে আসছেন; তারেক রহমান Emraan Hashmi Says ‘Nothing Has Changed’ After Ba***ds Of Bollywood: ‘Voh 2 Din Ka Kaam Tha’ | Bollywood News Sponsors pull back, futures clouded: Bangladesh cricketers caught in India standoff after Mustafizur Rahman row | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute Stayed At The Same Goa Hotel ‘Earlier This Week’: Report | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৯ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute Stayed At The Same Goa Hotel ‘Earlier This Week’: Report | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Kartik Aaryan and Karina stayed in different rooms, as per the report.

font

Karina clarified she is not Kartik Aaryan's girlfriend. (Photos: Instagram)

Karina clarified she is not Kartik Aaryan’s girlfriend. (Photos: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan found himself at the centre of intense social media speculation after photos from his recent Goa vacation went viral. The actor was linked to a young woman named Karina Kubiliute after Reddit users claimed that their holiday pictures appeared strikingly similar and that the two even followed each other on Instagram. Now, reports claim that they were guests at the same hotel.

Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, “Yes, Kartik and the other guest were guests at Goa’s St Regis hotel at the same time earlier this week.” Another source added, “The two stayed in different rooms.” For the unversed, the rumours first surfaced when eagle-eyed netizens compared Kartik’s beachside photos with those posted by Karina, a UK-based student.

Users pointed out identical beach loungers, matching towel patterns and even a volleyball court visible in the background of both their images. Many Redditors suggested that the two were holidaying together. There were also claims that Kartik and Karina had briefly followed each other on Instagram before unfollowing one another once the buzz intensified.

Amid the growing speculation, Karina updated her Instagram bio to a direct message that read, “I don’t know Kartik!” She later updated it to, “I don’t know Kartik, I’m not his gf, I’m on holiday with my family.” The now-deleted blunt clarification appeared to be aimed at shutting down the dating speculation that has dominated social media discussions over the past few days.

The online chatter also sparked trolling directed at Kartik, with several users debating an alleged age gap. Reports circulating on social media claim Karina is an 18-year-old student of Lithuanian descent currently studying in the UK, though some Reddit users have also described her as being from Greece. However, it is important to note that News18 cannot independently verify these claims or the authenticity of the assumptions being made online.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has not reacted to these speculations. On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Ananya Panday. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions and stars Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, and Namah Pictures’ Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora.

First Published:

January 09, 2026, 16:14 IST

News movies bollywood Kartik Aaryan, Karina Kubiliute Stayed At The Same Goa Hotel ‘Earlier This Week’: Report
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
শ্রীমঙ্গলে বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্রআন্দোলন দমনে ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান মতলিবকে ঘিরে প্রশ্ন!

শ্রীমঙ্গলে বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্রআন্দোলন দমনে ইউপি চেয়ারম্যান মতলিবকে ঘিরে প্রশ্ন!

Bigg Boss 18’s Edin Rose To Star With Ravi Teja In Upcoming Movie; Deets Inside | Television News

Bigg Boss 18’s Edin Rose To Star With Ravi Teja In Upcoming Movie; Deets Inside | Television News

রাস্তার উন্নয়ন কাজের ধোঁয়ায় স্বাস্থ্যঝুঁকিতে বিদ্যালয়মুখী শিক্ষার্থীরা

রাস্তার উন্নয়ন কাজের ধোঁয়ায় স্বাস্থ্যঝুঁকিতে বিদ্যালয়মুখী শিক্ষার্থীরা

দীর্ঘ প্রতীক্ষার পর আন্তঃনগর পারাবতে ৩হাজার সিরিজের ইঞ্জিন যুক্ত

দীর্ঘ প্রতীক্ষার পর আন্তঃনগর পারাবতে ৩হাজার সিরিজের ইঞ্জিন যুক্ত

ত্রয়োদশ সংসদ নির্বাচনী প্রচারণায় ২২ জানুয়ারি মৌলভীবাজারে আসছেন; তারেক রহমান

Emraan Hashmi Says ‘Nothing Has Changed’ After Ba***ds Of Bollywood: ‘Voh 2 Din Ka Kaam Tha’ | Bollywood News

Emraan Hashmi Says ‘Nothing Has Changed’ After Ba***ds Of Bollywood: ‘Voh 2 Din Ka Kaam Tha’ | Bollywood News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
বিএনপি’র প্রার্থী শওকতুল ইসলাম শকুর সমর্থনে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST