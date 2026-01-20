KL Rahul Hops On To Social Media Trend, Says ‘Agar Ahan Shetty Ne Comment Kiya, Toh…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 20, 2026, 20:31 IST

KL Rahul joined a viral Instagram trend, posting a reel saying he would watch ‘Border 2’ twice if Ahan Shetty commented, sparking a fun exchange online.

Border 2 will hit the screens on January 23. (Photo Credit : X)

Instagram trends keep changing, and currently, people are posting reels and asking celebs to comment on them, and in return, they would go and watch their movie in theatres. Ahan Shetty has been replying to reels and posts of his fans, and today, guess who has hopped onto this trend? Well, well, it is none other than his brother-in-law, KL Rahul.

In a hilarious turn of events, KL Rahul dropped a reel of him practising on the cricket field with a text reading, “Agar Ahan Shetty ne iss video par comment kiya, toh main Border 2 do baar dekhunga” written on it. This reel of Rahul left Ahan, Suniel, and Athiya in splits.

While Suniel and Athiya reacted to the reel with laughing emojis, Ahan not only reshared it on his Instagram but also reacted to it by writing, “Bhai… do baar nahi, chaar baar dekhna padega! 😂” While dropping the reel, Rahul captioned the post, “Awaaz pahochni chahiye.”

This fun exchange between the jija-sala duo has impressed social media users. While reacting to the post, one wrote, “Maine kara pehla comment @klrahul, ab 4 baar dekhne jaana.” “@ahan.shetty kar do yaar comment 😍😂,” another wrote. A third user shared, “Hello Ahan bhai, awaaz aa rahi hai 😂😂.”

Border 2 Advance Booking: Day 1 Report

Border 2’s advance booking day 1 report is out. According to Sachnilk, the film has sold 55,223 tickets so far, bringing the gross advance booking collection to Rs. 1.75 crore. This figure does not include block seats; if those are added, the collection will jump to Rs. 4.62 crore. Looking at the state-wise division, the northern belt appears to be leading in advance bookings, showing strong early interest from audiences in that region.

About Border and Border 2

Directed and written by J.P. Dutta, Border was released in 1997. Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi, and Rajiv Goswami all played significant roles in the movie.

Border 2, billed as a sequel to the film, stars Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles.

