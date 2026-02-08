সোমবার, ০৯ ফেব্রুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
ঢাকা-১৮ আসন থেকে সরে দাঁড়ালেন মান্না Dhakshineswar Suresh scripts Davis Cup heroics as India stun Netherlands 3-2 | Tennis News কালিয়াকৈর ত্রয়োদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনকে সামনে রেখে বিএনপির সমর্থনে লিফলেট বিতরণে ব্যস্ত সময় কাটছে নেতাকর্মীদের Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur To Marry In March 2026; Rhea Chakraborty Says She ‘Still Believes In Love’ | Bollywood News আইনের শাসন প্রতিষ্ঠা ছাড়া প্রকৃত পরিবর্তন সম্ভব নয় চট্টগ্রাম-১৩ আসনে চাঁদাবাজির বিরুদ্ধে জিরো টলারেন্সের ঘোষণা বিএনপি প্রার্থী সরওয়ার জামাল নিজামের কুতুবদিয়ায় অগ্নিকাণ্ড আনুমানিক ক্ষতি ৪০ লক্ষ।। রাবি ট্যুরিস্ট ক্লাবের নেতৃত্বে জিহাদ-মারুফ আজকের স্বর্ণের দাম: ৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৬ মৌলভীবাজারে ইশারা দিবস পালিত
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur To Marry In March 2026; Rhea Chakraborty Says She ‘Still Believes In Love’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৮ ফেব্রুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ৪৫ সময় দেখুন
Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur To Marry In March 2026; Rhea Chakraborty Says She ‘Still Believes In Love’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are reportedly planning a 2026 wedding, while Rhea Chakraborty says she still believes in love years after Sushant’s death.

font

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are said to be planning a 2026 wedding; Rhea Chakraborty reflects on love after Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are said to be planning a 2026 wedding; Rhea Chakraborty reflects on love after Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are reportedly all set to take a big leap in their relationship. After making their romance public in December, the couple is now said to be planning their wedding, with 2026 shaping up to be a milestone year for them.

For More: Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur To Get Married In March 2026; Wedding Details Inside

For years, her name was in headlines for reasons she never chose. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, Rhea Chakraborty faced intense public scrutiny and legal battles that kept her away from the screen. Now, nearly seven years later, the actress, in a chat with Hindustan Times, spoke about something she refused to let go of — love. Rhea is returning to acting with filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming series. But before stepping back on set, she says she had to make peace with the idea that her acting career might be over.

For More: Rhea Chakraborty Says She ‘Still Believes In Love’ Years After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as Delhi’s viral Vada Pav Girl, has once again set social media abuzz with a new video, days after accusing her husband Yugam Gera of cheating. The former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant shared a reel in which she is seen professing her love to a mystery man, sparking fresh curiosity around her personal life.

For More: ‘Vada Pav Girl’ Chandrika Dixit Confesses Love For Mystery Man Amid Yugam Gera Row

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is expected to mark the final chapter of the hugely popular crime-thriller franchise. As anticipation builds, actress Asha Sarath, who reprises her role in the series, has shared fresh insights into what audiences can expect from the much-awaited conclusion.

For More: ‘Edge-Of-The-Seat Film’: Drishyam 3 Actor Asha Sarath Teases Shocking Mohanlal Climax

Netflix’s much-loved period romance Bridgerton is gearing up to return with Season 4 Part 2, and anticipation among fans is at an all-time high. Headlined by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, the series continues to draw viewers into its lush, emotionally charged world inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling Regency-era novels. Following the romantic journeys of the Bridgerton siblings within London’s elite social circles, the show has cemented itself as one of Netflix’s most popular period dramas.

For More: Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch In India

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

Get the latest entertainment news related to bollywood, hollywood movies, telugu, tamil, other south films and tv shows. Updates on upcoming movies, ott releases, movie reviews, celebrity news, and box office, korean drama and music. Join the fun, play games on News18. Download the News18 App.
First Published:

February 08, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur To Marry In March 2026; Rhea Chakraborty Says She ‘Still Believes In Love’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
ঢাকা-১৮ আসন থেকে সরে দাঁড়ালেন মান্না

ঢাকা-১৮ আসন থেকে সরে দাঁড়ালেন মান্না

কালিয়াকৈর ত্রয়োদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনকে সামনে রেখে বিএনপির সমর্থনে লিফলেট বিতরণে ব্যস্ত সময় কাটছে নেতাকর্মীদের

কালিয়াকৈর ত্রয়োদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচনকে সামনে রেখে বিএনপির সমর্থনে লিফলেট বিতরণে ব্যস্ত সময় কাটছে নেতাকর্মীদের

আইনের শাসন প্রতিষ্ঠা ছাড়া প্রকৃত পরিবর্তন সম্ভব নয়

চট্টগ্রাম-১৩ আসনে চাঁদাবাজির বিরুদ্ধে জিরো টলারেন্সের ঘোষণা বিএনপি প্রার্থী সরওয়ার জামাল নিজামের

চট্টগ্রাম-১৩ আসনে চাঁদাবাজির বিরুদ্ধে জিরো টলারেন্সের ঘোষণা বিএনপি প্রার্থী সরওয়ার জামাল নিজামের

কুতুবদিয়ায় অগ্নিকাণ্ড আনুমানিক ক্ষতি ৪০ লক্ষ।।

কুতুবদিয়ায় অগ্নিকাণ্ড আনুমানিক ক্ষতি ৪০ লক্ষ।।

আজকের স্বর্ণের দাম: ৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৬

আজকের স্বর্ণের দাম: ৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৬

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST