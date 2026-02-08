Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur To Marry In March 2026; Rhea Chakraborty Says She ‘Still Believes In Love’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: February 08, 2026, 22:00 IST

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are reportedly planning a 2026 wedding, while Rhea Chakraborty says she still believes in love years after Sushant’s death.

Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur are reportedly all set to take a big leap in their relationship. After making their romance public in December, the couple is now said to be planning their wedding, with 2026 shaping up to be a milestone year for them.

For years, her name was in headlines for reasons she never chose. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020, Rhea Chakraborty faced intense public scrutiny and legal battles that kept her away from the screen. Now, nearly seven years later, the actress, in a chat with Hindustan Times, spoke about something she refused to let go of — love. Rhea is returning to acting with filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming series. But before stepping back on set, she says she had to make peace with the idea that her acting career might be over.

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as Delhi’s viral Vada Pav Girl, has once again set social media abuzz with a new video, days after accusing her husband Yugam Gera of cheating. The former Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant shared a reel in which she is seen professing her love to a mystery man, sparking fresh curiosity around her personal life.

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, is gearing up for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is expected to mark the final chapter of the hugely popular crime-thriller franchise. As anticipation builds, actress Asha Sarath, who reprises her role in the series, has shared fresh insights into what audiences can expect from the much-awaited conclusion.

Netflix’s much-loved period romance Bridgerton is gearing up to return with Season 4 Part 2, and anticipation among fans is at an all-time high. Headlined by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan, the series continues to draw viewers into its lush, emotionally charged world inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling Regency-era novels. Following the romantic journeys of the Bridgerton siblings within London’s elite social circles, the show has cemented itself as one of Netflix’s most popular period dramas.

