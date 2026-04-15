বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৬, ০৯:৩৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 23: RCB jump to top after win, LSG remain at 7th | Cricket News জিয়াউর রহমানের নামে কালুরঘাট সেতু নামকরণের প্রস্তাব Yash Has No Scenes With Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana; Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Reunite For Intense Love Story | Bollywood News কালারপোল ক্রীড়া সংস্থা ফুটবল একাডেমির আলোচনা সভা ও জার্সি উন্মোচন অনুষ্ঠিত কর্ণফুলীতে গাড়ি চালকের গলায় ঝুলে ফাঁস, ঘর থেকে ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ উদ্ধার কর্ণফুলীতে হাম-রুবেলা টিকাদান ক্যাম্পেইন প্রস্তুতি সভা অনুষ্ঠিত 𝐇𝐖𝐏𝐋 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 “𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞” 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 ষড়যন্ত্রমূলক অপপ্রচারের বিরুদ্ধে সজীব আহমেদ রানার তীব্র প্রতিবাদ ঢাকা থেকে এনায়েতপুর: পদ্মা পেরিয়ে পাবনার পথে এক সফরনামা ভ্রমণলেখক ও মোটরবাইক অভিযাত্রী: মোঃ শাহিনুর রহমান নাগরপুরে প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা কেন্দ্র পরিদর্শনে ইউএনও
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IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 23: RCB jump to top after win, LSG remain at 7th | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৬ এপ্রিল, ২০২৬
  • ৪৯ সময় দেখুন
IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 23: RCB jump to top after win, LSG remain at 7th | Cricket News


RCB and LSG players after the match in Bengaluru. (Pic credit: IPL)

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru surged to the top of the Indian Premier League 2026 points table after a commanding five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. It was the defending champions’ fourth win in five games, taking them to 8 points and pushing them ahead of Rajasthan Royals on net run rate in a tightly packed early-season race.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!RCB now boast the best net run rate in the league at +1.503, underlining their dominance in both batting and bowling so far this season. Rajasthan Royals remain close behind with +0.889, keeping the race for the top spot wide open after just over two weeks of action.

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For Lucknow Super Giants, the defeat — already their third in five matches — meant they remain stuck at seventh place, unchanged from where they started the day. However, the loss further dented their campaign as their net run rate slipped to -0.804, putting additional pressure on their inconsistent start.Punjab Kings remain the only unbeaten side in the competition so far, sitting third with 7 points from four matches, including three wins and one rain-affected no result. Their steady form has kept them firmly in contention at the top end of the table.The middle table remains tightly congested, with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings all locked on four points each. SRH currently sit fourth due to a superior net run rate, while DC, GT, LSG and CSK follow in that order based on marginal differences in their standings.Mumbai Indians occupy ninth place with just one win from four matches, collecting two points so far. At the bottom of the table are Kolkata Knight Riders, the only winless side this season, with a solitary point coming from a washed-out contest against Punjab Kings.

Latest IPL 2026 Points Table after RCB vs LSG match

Position Teams M W L NR Points NRR
1 RCB 5 4 1 0 8 +1.503
2 RR 5 4 1 0 8 +0.889
3 PBKS 4 3 0 1 7 +0.720
4 SRH 5 2 3 0 4 +0.576
5 DC 4 2 2 0 4 +0.322
6 GT 4 2 2 0 4 -0.029
7 LSG 5 2 3 0 4 -0.804
8 CSK 5 2 3 0 4 -0.846
9 MI 4 1 3 0 2 -0.772
10 KKR 5 0 4 1 1 -1.383



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IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 23: RCB jump to top after win, LSG remain at 7th | Cricket News
IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 23: RCB jump to top after win, LSG remain at 7th | Cricket News
জিয়াউর রহমানের নামে কালুরঘাট সেতু নামকরণের প্রস্তাব
জিয়াউর রহমানের নামে কালুরঘাট সেতু নামকরণের প্রস্তাব
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কালারপোল ক্রীড়া সংস্থা ফুটবল একাডেমির আলোচনা সভা ও জার্সি উন্মোচন অনুষ্ঠিত
কালারপোল ক্রীড়া সংস্থা ফুটবল একাডেমির আলোচনা সভা ও জার্সি উন্মোচন অনুষ্ঠিত
কর্ণফুলীতে গাড়ি চালকের গলায় ঝুলে ফাঁস, ঘর থেকে ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ উদ্ধার
কর্ণফুলীতে গাড়ি চালকের গলায় ঝুলে ফাঁস, ঘর থেকে ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ উদ্ধার
কর্ণফুলীতে হাম-রুবেলা টিকাদান ক্যাম্পেইন প্রস্তুতি সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
কর্ণফুলীতে হাম-রুবেলা টিকাদান ক্যাম্পেইন প্রস্তুতি সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
𝐇𝐖𝐏𝐋 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 “𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞” 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞
𝐇𝐖𝐏𝐋 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 “𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞” 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐄𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞
ষড়যন্ত্রমূলক অপপ্রচারের বিরুদ্ধে সজীব আহমেদ রানার তীব্র প্রতিবাদ
ষড়যন্ত্রমূলক অপপ্রচারের বিরুদ্ধে সজীব আহমেদ রানার তীব্র প্রতিবাদ
ঢাকা থেকে এনায়েতপুর: পদ্মা পেরিয়ে পাবনার পথে এক সফরনামা ভ্রমণলেখক ও মোটরবাইক অভিযাত্রী: মোঃ শাহিনুর রহমান
ঢাকা থেকে এনায়েতপুর: পদ্মা পেরিয়ে পাবনার পথে এক সফরনামা ভ্রমণলেখক ও মোটরবাইক অভিযাত্রী: মোঃ শাহিনুর রহমান
নাগরপুরে প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা কেন্দ্র পরিদর্শনে ইউএনও
নাগরপুরে প্রাথমিক বৃত্তি পরীক্ষা কেন্দ্র পরিদর্শনে ইউএনও
কালিয়াকৈরে ১২হাজার টাকার চাকরি থেকে ১২কোটি টাকার সম্পদ
কালিয়াকৈরে ১২হাজার টাকার চাকরি থেকে ১২কোটি টাকার সম্পদ
মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রার নাম পরিবর্তন নিয়ে মন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য ‘উসকানিমূলক’: হেফাজত
মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রার নাম পরিবর্তন নিয়ে মন্ত্রীর বক্তব্য ‘উসকানিমূলক’: হেফাজত
কোরআন কোরআন নিয়ে বিরূপ মন্তব্য করায় : দরবারে হামলা কথিত পীর নিহত
কোরআন কোরআন নিয়ে বিরূপ মন্তব্য করায় : দরবারে হামলা কথিত পীর নিহত
নাগরপুরে ক্ষুদ্র ও প্রান্তিক কৃষকদের মাঝে বিনামূল্যে বীজ ও সার বিতরণ উদ্বোধন
নাগরপুরে ক্ষুদ্র ও প্রান্তিক কৃষকদের মাঝে বিনামূল্যে বীজ ও সার বিতরণ উদ্বোধন
কক্সবাজারের রামুতে এমআরএ’র উদ্যোগে ক্ষুদ্রঋণ গ্রাহকদের গণশুনানি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজারের রামুতে এমআরএ’র উদ্যোগে ক্ষুদ্রঋণ গ্রাহকদের গণশুনানি অনুষ্ঠিত
অতিরিক্ত দামে তেল বিক্রয়ের অভিযোগে দৌলতপুরে দুই ব্যবসার  ৫০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা
অতিরিক্ত দামে তেল বিক্রয়ের অভিযোগে দৌলতপুরে দুই ব্যবসার  ৫০ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা
এলপিজি-অটোগ্যাসের দাম বৃদ্ধিতে জামায়াতের নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ
এলপিজি-অটোগ্যাসের দাম বৃদ্ধিতে জামায়াতের নিন্দা ও প্রতিবাদ
শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে ছাগল পালনের উপর প্রশিক্ষণ দিয়েছে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশন
শ্যামনগরের গাবুরাতে ছাগল পালনের উপর প্রশিক্ষণ দিয়েছে ফেইথ ইন এ্যাকশন
বরিশাল-পটুয়াখালী মহাসড়কে বাস-ইজিবাইক-মোটরসাইকেলের ত্রিমুখী সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১,আহত ১৪
বরিশাল-পটুয়াখালী মহাসড়কে বাস-ইজিবাইক-মোটরসাইকেলের ত্রিমুখী সংঘর্ষে নিহত ১,আহত ১৪
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চট্টগ্রামের আনোয়ারায়/ মাদ্রাসাছাত্রকে কিল-ঘুষি মেরে হাসপাতালে পাঠালো প্রতিবেশী
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