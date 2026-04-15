IPL 2026 Points Table after Match 23: RCB jump to top after win, LSG remain at 7th | Cricket News

RCB and LSG players after the match in Bengaluru. (Pic credit: IPL)

NEW DELHI: Royal Challengers Bengaluru surged to the top of the Indian Premier League 2026 points table after a commanding five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. It was the defending champions’ fourth win in five games, taking them to 8 points and pushing them ahead of Rajasthan Royals on net run rate in a tightly packed early-season race.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!RCB now boast the best net run rate in the league at +1.503, underlining their dominance in both batting and bowling so far this season. Rajasthan Royals remain close behind with +0.889, keeping the race for the top spot wide open after just over two weeks of action.

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For Lucknow Super Giants, the defeat — already their third in five matches — meant they remain stuck at seventh place, unchanged from where they started the day. However, the loss further dented their campaign as their net run rate slipped to -0.804, putting additional pressure on their inconsistent start.Punjab Kings remain the only unbeaten side in the competition so far, sitting third with 7 points from four matches, including three wins and one rain-affected no result. Their steady form has kept them firmly in contention at the top end of the table.The middle table remains tightly congested, with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings all locked on four points each. SRH currently sit fourth due to a superior net run rate, while DC, GT, LSG and CSK follow in that order based on marginal differences in their standings.Mumbai Indians occupy ninth place with just one win from four matches, collecting two points so far. At the bottom of the table are Kolkata Knight Riders, the only winless side this season, with a solitary point coming from a washed-out contest against Punjab Kings.

Latest IPL 2026 Points Table after RCB vs LSG match