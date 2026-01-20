Love & War, Starring Alia, Ranbir & Vicky, Delayed To 2027; Bhansali To Finish Shoot In June: Report | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 20, 2026, 06:17 IST

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love And War starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal is now set for a 2027 theatrical release.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to shoot two lavish song sequences for Love and War.

The theatrical release calendar is undergoing notable reshuffles, with several high-profile films seeing revised timelines. After recent updates around Spirit and Shah Rukh Khan’s King being eyed for a Christmas release, another major project has now joined the list. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious film Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, has been pushed to 2027, moving away from its earlier expected release window.

Sources close to the production revealed to Pinkvilla that a substantial portion of the film’s shoot is still pending, prompting the makers to revisit the project’s timeline. The current plan is to wrap principal photography by June this year, following which the film will move into a lengthy and meticulous post-production phase.

Why Love And War has been delayed

One of the primary reasons behind the delay is the sheer scale of Love And War. The film reportedly features expansive aerial action sequences that require heavy visual effects work. Given the complexity of these scenes, the VFX process is expected to be time-consuming. Those familiar with Bhansali’s filmmaking style note that visual finesse and detailing are central to his storytelling, making a rushed post-production cycle unlikely.

As a result, a 2026 release has effectively been ruled out. With shooting concluding mid-year and post-production extending well into the later part of the year, the makers are opting to give the film adequate time to achieve its intended visual and technical standards.

Ranbir Kapoor’s packed release slate

Another crucial factor influencing the decision is Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming release calendar. His other mega-budget project, Ramayana: Part One, is slated to hit cinemas in November 2026. Releasing Love And War in the same year would have placed two large-scale films featuring the actor dangerously close to each other.

The makers are keen to maintain a strategic gap between the two tentpole releases, ensuring each film receives focused promotion and sufficient theatrical breathing space. Industry insiders suggest this move is as much about smart scheduling as it is about creative integrity.

With filming expected to wrap in June and post-production stretching across several months, trade circles indicate that Love And War is now likely to arrive in theatres around January 2027, coinciding with Republic Day, or February 2027, aligning with Valentine’s Day. While the delay extends the wait for audiences, it reinforces the makers’ intent to deliver a visually grand cinematic experience worthy of the film’s scale.

First Published: January 20, 2026, 06:17 IST

News movies bollywood Love & War, Starring Alia, Ranbir & Vicky, Delayed To 2027; Bhansali To Finish Shoot In June: Report