Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Chiranjeevi’s Biggest Hit Crosses Rs 250 Crore | Telugu Cinema News

Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu crosses Rs 250 crore worldwide, becoming the biggest hit of his career and a top Telugu grosser.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu stars Nayanthara and Venkatesh. (Photo Credit: X)

Chiranjeevi has once again proved his box office pull with Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, which continues to draw audiences even after its initial festive rush. The film has now crossed the Rs 250 crore mark worldwide, making it the highest-grossing release of the actor’s career so far. Released during the Sankranthi window, the action-comedy enjoyed a strong first week before seeing the usual weekday slowdown. After a minor dip on Monday, collections softened further midweek, but the film has managed to retain enough momentum to keep adding steady numbers.

On Wednesday, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu earned around Rs 4 crore net at the domestic box office. After ten days, its India total stands at Rs 175.65 crore net, which translates to Rs 208.50 crore gross.

Overseas collections have also slowed after a solid start. The film has crossed $4.5 million internationally and is now inching towards the $5 million mark. This takes the worldwide gross to Rs 250 crore, while the makers claim the figure has already gone past Rs 300 crore.

Irrespective of the final tally, the film has officially become Chiranjeevi’s biggest box office success, beating his earlier hits like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya. As of Wednesday, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu stands as the 14th highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, just behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Sarileru Neekevvaru. Trade estimates suggest it could cross both titles before the second weekend begins. If the film could move past Rs 275 crore worldwide, it will be firmly in the race for a spot in the top 10 Telugu grossers. Currently, the 10th position is held by Pawan Kalyan’s OG, which earned Rs 293 crore worldwide.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film follows Shankara Vara Prasad, a security officer played by Chiranjeevi, who is tasked with protecting his estranged wife and children from a former cop seeking revenge. What begins as a tense assignment slowly turns into a chance for him to reconnect with his family after six years apart. The film also stars Nayanthara and Venkatesh, with Catherine Tresa and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

