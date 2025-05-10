Advertise here
শনিবার , ১০ মে ২০২৫
Manish Goel Quits Anupamaa?; Operation Sindoor Poster Removed, Apology Issued

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১০, ২০২৫ ১০:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Manish Goel Quits Anupamaa?; Operation Sindoor Poster Removed, Apology Issued


Last Updated:

Manish Goel is reportedly planning to quit Anupamaa, sparking buzz. Meanwhile, the makers of Operation Sindoor film deleted its poster and issued a public apology.

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is one of the top television shows. While it has been ruling the TRP charts, it often makes headlines for some controversial reasons too. Now, a report of Manish Goel allegedly planning to leave the show has grabbed everyone’s attention.

For More: Anupamaa: Manish Goel Quits Show After Fight With Rupali Ganguly? Know Here

A day after a film on the Indian army’s Operation Sindoor was announced, the makers have now deleted the poster from social media and issued an apology. On Saturday, the director of the movie, Uttam Maheshwari, took to his Instagram stories and penned down a long note reacting to the backlash he received for announcing the film amid India, Pakistan tension. Maheshwari apologised for the announcement and clarified that the intention was not to hurt anyone. He clarified that he film was announced because he was “moved by the courage, sacrifice, and strength” of our jawans and was not intended to offend anyone.

For More: Operation Sindoor Film Poster Deleted, Director Apologises: ‘I Deeply Regret’

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram to thank the Indian Armed Forces and their families for their sacrifices to ensure the nation’s security amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. Anushka Sharma is the daughter of Colonel (retired) Ajay Kumar Sharma, who has served in every war since 1982, including Operation Bluestar and the Kargil War.

For More: Anushka Sharma Was 11 When Her Dad Fought In The Kargil War: ‘Was Scared Seeing My Mother’

Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra’s chemistry garnered significant attention during their Bigg Boss 18 stint. Post the reality show, Karan Veer said that he and Chum have decided to start afresh, and that they are ‘taking things one step at a time.’ Now, recently Chum reunited with her fellow BB housemates Karan Veer and Shilpa Shirodkar, and their happy pictures have gone viral on social media! What garnered fans’ attention the most was the chemistry between Karan and Chum in the goofy, fun pictures.

For More: Chum Darang’s Happy PICS With Karan Veer Mehra Leaves Fans Gushing: ‘Wholesome’

Kusha Kapila’s latest photo with Mallika Dua, Shehnaaz Gill, Karan Veer Mehra, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Abhishek Upmanyu has caught everyone’s attention. While fans speculate that a massive creative collaboration is in the works, what caught everyone’s attention was Upmanyu and Bassi’s presence in the group picture. Both comedians have been rumoured to be dating Kapila.

For More: Kusha Kapila, Rumoured BF Anubhav Singh Bassi Pose With Abhishek Upmanyu | Viral Photo

Source link

