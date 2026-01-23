শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৫:৪২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
রাজশাহীতে অভিনব প্রতারক গ্রেপ্তার Martin Short Shares How He Nearly Wrecked Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Wedding Cake | Hollywood News Sarfaraz Khan sends strong message to Gautam Gambhir with dominant Ranji Trophy double hundred | Cricket News সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনের জন্য ভয়শূন্য পরিবেশ নিশ্চিত করতে হবে: ফখরুল ‘Bharat Gatha’: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Ropes In Shreya Ghoshal For I&B Ministry’s Republic Day Tableau | Bollywood News T20 World Cup controversy: ‘It’s Bangladesh’s loss; very difficult to shift matches’ – Mohammad Azharuddin slams BCB | Cricket News আঙুল ‘ট্রিগারে’ আছে, ওয়াশিংটনকে হুঁশিয়ারি ইরানের কাউয়াদীঘি হাওর পাড়ের কৃষকদের চিন্তার ভাঁজ Justin Baldoni Moves to Dismiss Blake Lively Lawsuit Over ‘It Ends With Us’ | Hollywood News T20 World Cup drama: ‘If Bangladesh don’t play, it won’t matter; if Pakistan refuse … ‘: Ex-Pak cricketer’s brutal take | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Martin Short Shares How He Nearly Wrecked Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Wedding Cake | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Martin Short Shares How He Nearly Wrecked Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Wedding Cake | Hollywood News


Last Updated:

Martin Short revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he accidentally sliced Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding cake at Sea Crest Nursery, but the chef repaired it.

font

Tried To Fix…: Martin Short Reveals He Almost Ruined Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Wedding Cake

Tried To Fix…: Martin Short Reveals He Almost Ruined Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Wedding Cake

Wedding mishaps are usually whispered about years later, but Martin Short decided to share his almost-disaster moment with the world. Months after Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s intimate wedding, the actor-comedian revealed that he very nearly spoiled one of the most important centrepieces of the celebration — the wedding cake.

Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco got married on September 27, 2025, in a private ceremony held at the scenic Sea Crest Nursery in California. The wedding was attended by around 170 close friends and family members, keeping the celebrations low-key and personal.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Short recalled attending the reception with his Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Paul Rudd when he noticed a cake placed near their seating area. “And there was a wedding cake by our section, but it was a small wedding cake. I just assumed there was a wedding cake for each section in the back,” Short said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Things escalated quickly when Short, fork in hand, decided to play the gracious host. “Maybe I’d had a cocktail, I don’t know. So I said, ‘Oh Steve, you can’t leave’ — I had a fork in my hand. ‘You can’t leave yet without a piece of wedding cake.’ And I cut the wedding cake, one side, cut it the other, and then all the people in our group screamed, ‘Marty!’ ” he said. Short then added, “It was the wedding cake.”

Realising the blunder about an hour before the cake was meant to be presented, Short admitted he attempted to fix it himself — a move he later acknowledged was a terrible idea. The wedding team quickly stepped in, and the chef was called to repair the damage. “Then they did surgery,” Short joked.

Despite the panic, the cake made it to the ceremony. “It ended up being like a Hollywood wedding cake… it was beautiful, but now it had a little work done.” Short also revealed that the group tried to keep the incident from Gomez. “I kept saying, ‘Guys, we can’t let Selena know,’” he shared.

Thankfully, the cake — and the wedding — survived the chaos.

First Published:

January 23, 2026, 16:51 IST

News movies hollywood Martin Short Shares How He Nearly Wrecked Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Wedding Cake
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
রাজশাহীতে অভিনব প্রতারক গ্রেপ্তার

রাজশাহীতে অভিনব প্রতারক গ্রেপ্তার

সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনের জন্য ভয়শূন্য পরিবেশ নিশ্চিত করতে হবে: ফখরুল

সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনের জন্য ভয়শূন্য পরিবেশ নিশ্চিত করতে হবে: ফখরুল

‘Bharat Gatha’: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Ropes In Shreya Ghoshal For I&B Ministry’s Republic Day Tableau | Bollywood News

‘Bharat Gatha’: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Ropes In Shreya Ghoshal For I&B Ministry’s Republic Day Tableau | Bollywood News

আঙুল ‘ট্রিগারে’ আছে, ওয়াশিংটনকে হুঁশিয়ারি ইরানের

আঙুল ‘ট্রিগারে’ আছে, ওয়াশিংটনকে হুঁশিয়ারি ইরানের

কাউয়াদীঘি হাওর পাড়ের কৃষকদের চিন্তার ভাঁজ

কাউয়াদীঘি হাওর পাড়ের কৃষকদের চিন্তার ভাঁজ

Justin Baldoni Moves to Dismiss Blake Lively Lawsuit Over ‘It Ends With Us’ | Hollywood News

Justin Baldoni Moves to Dismiss Blake Lively Lawsuit Over ‘It Ends With Us’ | Hollywood News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST