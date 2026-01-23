Martin Short Shares How He Nearly Wrecked Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Wedding Cake | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 23, 2026, 16:51 IST

Martin Short revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he accidentally sliced Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding cake at Sea Crest Nursery, but the chef repaired it.

Wedding mishaps are usually whispered about years later, but Martin Short decided to share his almost-disaster moment with the world. Months after Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s intimate wedding, the actor-comedian revealed that he very nearly spoiled one of the most important centrepieces of the celebration — the wedding cake.

Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco got married on September 27, 2025, in a private ceremony held at the scenic Sea Crest Nursery in California. The wedding was attended by around 170 close friends and family members, keeping the celebrations low-key and personal.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Short recalled attending the reception with his Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Paul Rudd when he noticed a cake placed near their seating area. “And there was a wedding cake by our section, but it was a small wedding cake. I just assumed there was a wedding cake for each section in the back,” Short said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Things escalated quickly when Short, fork in hand, decided to play the gracious host. “Maybe I’d had a cocktail, I don’t know. So I said, ‘Oh Steve, you can’t leave’ — I had a fork in my hand. ‘You can’t leave yet without a piece of wedding cake.’ And I cut the wedding cake, one side, cut it the other, and then all the people in our group screamed, ‘Marty!’ ” he said. Short then added, “It was the wedding cake.”

Realising the blunder about an hour before the cake was meant to be presented, Short admitted he attempted to fix it himself — a move he later acknowledged was a terrible idea. The wedding team quickly stepped in, and the chef was called to repair the damage. “Then they did surgery,” Short joked.

Despite the panic, the cake made it to the ceremony. “It ended up being like a Hollywood wedding cake… it was beautiful, but now it had a little work done.” Short also revealed that the group tried to keep the incident from Gomez. “I kept saying, ‘Guys, we can’t let Selena know,’” he shared.

Thankfully, the cake — and the wedding — survived the chaos.

