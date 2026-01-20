Marty Supreme Hits $80 Million, Becomes A24’s Biggest Domestic Box Office Winner | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 20, 2026, 10:23 IST

Marty Supreme crosses $80 million at the US box office, overtaking Everything Everywhere All at Once as A24’s top domestic hit.

Timothee Chalamet stars in Marty Supreme. (Photo Credit: X)

Marty Supreme has officially rewritten A24’s domestic box office history. The sports dramedy has crossed $80 million in North America, making it the studio’s highest-grossing release in the US and Canada. That figure pushes it past Everything Everywhere All at Once, which previously held the record with $77 million domestically. While Everything Everywhere still reigns globally with $142 million worldwide, the domestic crown now belongs to Marty Supreme.

For A24, it’s a rare crossover moment where awards buzz and ticket sales move in the same direction.

How The Film Pulled Ahead

Marty Supreme opened nationwide on Christmas Day and made an immediate impact. According to Variety, the film collected $27 million across the extended holiday frame, a strong showing for an original, R-rated release. Now in its fifth weekend, the movie is projected to earn $6.6 million between Friday and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, pushing its domestic total to roughly $80.8 million. Internationally, the rollout is still selective. The film has earned $17 million overseas so far, bringing its global haul to $97 million, with more territories set to open in the coming weeks.

The record-setting run places Marty Supreme ahead of other A24 heavyweights. Alex Garland’s Civil War currently sits as the studio’s second-biggest global release with $127 million worldwide. The difference here is scale and risk. Marty Supreme is A24’s most expensive film to date, carrying a reported production budget of $70 million.

Star Power, Awards Buzz And Staying Power

A big reason for the film’s momentum has been Timothée Chalamet. His press tour played a major role in getting audiences into theatres early. Still, the movie didn’t fade once the calendar flipped. Directed by Josh Safdie, the film has continued to draw crowds because it’s connecting with viewers beyond opening weekend curiosity, reports Variety.

The story follows fictional ping-pong prodigy Marty Mauser, a scrappy contender willing to take punishment in pursuit of table-tennis greatness. It’s fast, loud, and unapologetically intense. That tone seems to be working. Box office staying power matters here, especially since theatres retain roughly half of ticket sales. But the payoff isn’t just financial.

Marty Supreme has also become a major awards-season player. Chalamet has already picked up wins at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards for best actor. With Oscar nominations set to be announced on Thursday, the film’s momentum shows no sign of slowing.

First Published: January 20, 2026, 10:23 IST

News movies hollywood Marty Supreme Hits $80 Million, Becomes A24’s Biggest Domestic Box Office Winner