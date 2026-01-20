Meet Dunk, Egg & Targaryens

HBO’s new series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms transports audiences back to Westeros, drawing inspiration from George R.R. Martin’s beloved Dunk and Egg novellas. While the Targaryens return to the screen, this story unfolds on a more intimate scale, focusing on the unlikely bond between a wandering knight and a boy with a secret royal lineage. Here’s a closer look at the key characters who bring this tale to life. (Image: Instagram)

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall: Former rugby player turned actor Peter Claffey steps into the role of Dunk, a humble hedge knight whose journey transforms him into the legendary Ser Duncan the Tall. His path leads him to the Ashford tourney, where fate intertwines his destiny with the Targaryens and with a boy named Egg, who insists on becoming his squire.

Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg: Child actor Dexter Sol Ansell portrays Egg, a 10-year-old with a shaved head and a mysterious connection to House Targaryen. Initially meeting Dunk at an inn, Egg later convinces him to accept him as his squire. Their partnership becomes the heart of the series, with Egg's true identity gradually revealed as the story unfolds.

Daniel Ings as Lyonel Baratheon: Known for The Gentleman, Daniel Ings plays Lyonel Baratheon, nicknamed the Laughing Storm. Charismatic and skilled, Lyonel befriends Dunk and ultimately supports him during the Trial of Seven, siding with Prince Baelor thanks to Egg's intervention.

Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen: Finn Bennett takes on the role of Aerion Targaryen, infamous for his arrogance and cruelty. The second son of Prince Maekar, Aerion's vanity and viciousness are on full display at the Ashford tourney, where he unfairly targets opponents and provokes Dunk after harming a performer named Tanselle.

Shaun Thomas as Raymun Fossoway: Shaun Thomas portrays Raymun Fossoway, a loyal companion to Dunk. Though only a squire to his cousin Ser Steffon, Raymun shows the qualities of a true knight, standing by Dunk during the challenges of the tourney and proving himself a steadfast ally.

Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor Targaryen: Veteran actor Bertie Carvel plays Prince Baelor, heir to the Iron Throne and a surprising ally to Dunk. Baelor helps him gain entry into the Ashford tourney and later joins him in the Trial of Seven, even when it means standing against members of his own family.

Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree: Danny Webb appears as Ser Arlan, Dunk's mentor whose presence is felt through flashbacks. An aging hedge knight, Arlan takes young Dunk under his wing and trains him as a squire. His death leaves Dunk to forge his own path in the Seven Kingdoms.